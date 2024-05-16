The Big Picture Jen Fessler of The Real Housewives of New Jersey tries to maintain neutrality but ends up stirring the drama.

Teresa Giudice lied to Jen about a controversial comment, testing Jen's loyalties.

Jen Fessler's attempts at being a mediator backfire, causing trust issues with friends and risking her position in the drama.

Jennifer Fessler came on The Real Housewives of New Jersey as a friend of Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda. Jen Fessler has often tried to be Switzerland on the show, but in the process, she has been stoking the fires, especially when it comes to Teresa Giudice. At Nate Cabral's shore celebration, Teresa pulled Jen aside in order to confirm information about some pre-reunion plans by her rivals, only for her to find out that it was all misconstrued. But then, when it was Jen's turn to ask Teresa some questions, Jen experienced a side of Teresa everyone is very familiar with: her blatantly lying.

Since she'd yet to experience the wrath of the Villain of the Garden State, Miss Fessler took her at her word. Why would she have a reason to not believe her? With Rachel Fuda's eyes on this conversation, Jen's true allegiances are about to be tested. Jenn has been at the center of a lot of drama as the women are using her as a source for their arguments. Perhaps Jen Fessler is a great ear to talk to, but she seems quick to spill the tea. Jen Fessler may not be the mediator she thinks she is. She might be the drama!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Jen Never Picked a Side and That's Been a Problem

Jennifer Fessler rose to prominence on The Real Housewives of New Jersey as a "friend of" during Season 13. Though she did appear as a guest during Margaret Joseph's first season way back in Season 8, she has become a key player for the series since. Having pre-show bonds with Margaret and Rachel Fuda, Jen Fessler entered the fray as someone who appeared to be the voice of reason. She was someone who all the women would turn to should they need advice or spill some tea with. But upon getting the information they desired, Jen would be used in their personal arsenals to leverage their arguments. Jennifer has always had good-intent, but when you're dealing with individuals who are eager to battle and have the upper hand, her lack of integrity when it comes to choosing a side has caused more drama than it had prevented.

For whatever reason, Jennifer Fessler didn't enter Season 13 as a full-time cast member, but the amount of time her face appeared or had her name uttered, you might have thought she was one of the main stars. With the aura of a wise sage, Jen Fessler was someone everyone turned to, believing she was their ally. But the conversations Jen was privy to would be leaked to other individuals. With Margaret having severe issues with Teresa already, when Jen gave Teresa ammunition, she took it and fired away, causing tension and animosity between the women who had a solid relationship prior to filming. Why Jennifer Fessler is unable to understand any issues she's had with Margaret are solely due to Teresa Giudice is beyond me. Perhaps she was blinded by fear of the series' original star. Unfortunately for Jenn, she has been thrust into the middle of the drama thanks to her intended good will.

Jennifer Fessler Knows What She's Doing

At the bizarre dinner between Teresa, Louie Rueles, Dolores Catania, and Paulie Connell from the first episode, it was revealed that Jen Fessler had information regarding the pre-reunion meet-up between Teresa's rivals, as well as the alleged comment she made about them not executing the plan properly. The quartet addressed the fact that Jen had told them that Margaret, Melissa Gorga, Rachel, and Jackie Goldschneider met up prior to the New York reunion to come up with a master plan. From there, they believed that they heard Jen backstage allegedly claiming that the women didn't execute the plan properly. With Teresa dying to be the victim of the situation, she was ready to ensure she could use Jenn Fessler to corroborate her allegations. So she took the time at Nate Cabral's celebration of life party to try to confirm her suspicions. And it royally blew up in her face.

Teresa took the opportunity, with all eyes watching, to pull Jen Fessler aside to try to gain more information on her rivals. She confirmed that there was a meeting of the minds, but it may not have been as diabolical as Teresa tried to make it seem. As Dolores shared in her confessional previously and Melissa discussed through the press and interviews, meeting with your allies before any Real Housewives reunion is common practice. So there was an argument Teresa couldn't utilize against her enemies. Then the backstage comment was brought up and Jennifer Fessler shared that it was misconstrued in the sense that she didn't question the ladies for not going on the attack but for not utilizing the information they had inside the manila envelopes they brought to the Reunion with them. Regardless of intent, Jen was very much playing the middle. She ensured that she could not be attacked by Margaret, Melissa, and Rachel for divulging negative information about them, but she also ensured that Teresa was not put off by being incorrect. Jennifer Fessler has a remarkable ability to fluff a bad situation into something less bad.

Related Jennifer Aydin Has Been Nothing But Trouble on 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Since she joined 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey,' Jennifer Aydin has stirred the pot, making her a villain on the show but rarely held accountable

Being in the Middle Is Going To Be Drama for Jennifer Fessler

Close

With Teresa not necessarily getting the information she desired, it was time for Jen to turn the tables. And luckily, there were no tables nearby for Teresa to flip. Jumping back to her surprise birthday party an episode earlier, it was Teresa's turn to take accountability. Whether Jen wanted it for her own knowledge or simply to clarify the attack, it's not quite clear. Jen Fessler asked Teresa about the comment she made about John Fuda being a drug dealer. And in typical Teresa Giudice fashion, she lied through her teeth. Viewers saw it coming, but apparently Jen did not. Teresa croaked that she didn't think he was a drug dealer NOW. And then shockingly followed it up with that he looked like a great father. Viewers have watched Teresa for fourteen seasons. The cameras were rolling, so she was doing everything in her power to make sure a comment couldn't be used against her later. Jen pushed back on Teresa as to see if that was truly her intent. When Teresa swore on her four daughters, Jen Fessler felt she should believe her. She has no reason not to, even though she is a tad skeptical.

By allowing Teresa to have this moment, for now, it appears she's in bed with the devil. The reality is, Jen thinks she's being neutral, but when you give Teresa Giudice an inch, she takes a mile. Or more. She interprets just an ounce of support as full loyalty and thinks you're on her side. And Jennifer Fessler is going to learn that the hard way. As she was engaged in this conversation, Jen's long-time friend Rachel Fuda was watching, scowling at what she perceived to be happening. Oh, by the way, Jennifer is staying at Rachel's shore house for the weekend. Let's see if she changes to lock before the end of the night! Rachel has been on the receiving end of the disgusting wrath of Teresa and Louie. She's experienced firsthand what they will do if they feel threatened. Teresa, who becomes irate when people try to break up her family, is not shy in her attempts to break up someone else's. For Rachel to see betrayal potentially happening before her eyes, it's likely to create a giant wedge between them. That would be yet another bond Jennifer Fessler would be sacrificing in order to tame Teresa Giudice and her massive ego. Hence, this is why Jennifer Fessler is the drama.

Neutrality is all well and good, but not on The Real Housewives of New Jersey! Loyalty has become the most important characteristic in friendships when it comes to these ladies. Jennifer Fessler has tried her best not to pick a side and be everyone's friend, but with the real-life consequences pervading these individuals, Jennifer's lack of commitment is just tossing gasoline on an already raging bonfire. She's essentially already lost trust with her longtime BFF Margaret. And who knows how Jennifer will be roped into the alleged legal implications that she's engaged with Margaret. Rachel is now sensing betrayal from Jennifer. And Teresa is going to believe that Jennifer Fessler is a willing minion in her illogical revenge plots. In any other friend group, Jennifer Fessler would probably be the most incredible mediator. But not with these ladies. Dolores Catania has gotten away with murder simply because she's had a history that has extended beyond when this show was a twinkle in Bravo's eye. For Miss Fessler, not so much. Maybe this is a long con for Jen to become a full-time cast member. It's evident that she is a central player in Season 14 simply by being in the middle. Get the fire extinguishers on standby! It's about to get heated.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs new episodes on Sundays at 8:00pm. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

Stream on Peacock