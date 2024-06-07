The Big Picture Jenn Fessler discussed her strained relationship with her former friends and the lack of authenticity in their connection.

Her apology for posting a video with Southern Charm's West Wilson shows her admiration for him.

Fans might be in for a surprise if Wilson is featured with the housewives on the show, airing Sundays on Bravo.

Jenn Fessler, who is a friend of the housewives on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, has continued to make herself a main character. Fessler used to be friends with Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda before she threw it all away to side with Teresa Giudice. Now, she is continually talking about the show and her friends and saying that it all isn't as much fun for her anymore.

In a conversation with Us Weekly, Jenn Fessler opened up about a lot of things, like her relationship with Fuda and her husband, John Fuda. “If I’m being really honest, [Rachel and I] had some stuff happen before filming. And then things got a little sticky for me at BravoCon, and John and I had a discussion that I wasn’t necessarily so comfortable with,” said Fessler. She went on to talk about how she needed space from them after. “It takes me a while sometimes to figure things out, but once I do, I was like, ‘Wait a second. I need some space.’”

She Addressed Her West Wilson Connection

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to talk about her relationship with the Fudas and claimed that it didn't feel "authentic" to her. “It was so great at the beginning, but now it doesn’t feel authentic to me,” she said. “I think Rachel said at one point, I heard her say that she took a break. I took a break. We all took a break. So that’s kind of where we’re at now.” For Fessler, she does feel sad about it though. “I feel it’s sad when you care about people, and they care about you, and then all of a sudden, you’re not speaking anymore. Of course, it’s sad, but I don’t feel angry. I think Rachel and John may be angry at me. I’m not angry at them. I am more sad than angry.” And there seems to be no ill will on Fessler's end. “She’s a great woman, and she is a wonderful mother and all of that,” she said. “But there were things that, I think for both of us, she didn’t know about me and I didn’t know about her before we kind of jumped into this.”

Fessler posted on Instagram a video of herself and Southern Charm star West Wilson that had fans confused, and she said she didn't really think before posting it. “It was Messy Wessy,” she said. “I feel terrible … I didn’t realize at the time he was America’s sweetheart … He’s like a golden retriever puppy. He’s like the cutest.” But she went on to praise him and how cute she found him. “We met each other, it was so adorable,” she said. “Then we got smashed. And everything was so funny. I don’t know why I made fun of his name. It was very offended. I’m sorry, it’s a great name.”

Maybe that means we can see Wilson taking on the housewives? That'd be fun. The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8PM.