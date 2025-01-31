The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans may finally have a casting update since the tense end of Season 14. According to OK! Magazine, insider sources have made the shocking claim that Jennifer Aydin has reportedly been fired from the reality TV series. Aydin and other cast members have not publicly responded to the allegations and reports.

RHONJ Season 15 is set to be released next year, but the cast is still unknown. Everyone’s future, even OG housewife and House of Villains star Teresa Giudice’s, is on the line, meaning that everyone is replaceable. The decision to place a hold on each cast member and the show comes after a divided few seasons, with the tension overboiling in Season 14, causing many arguments and the reunion to be cancelled.

The ‘RHONJ’ Star’s Reported Firing Is Not Surprising