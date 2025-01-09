The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been put on pause until further notice due to the current cast of the reality series being broken upon repair. Because of the clear division within this group of women, it has left me wondering where we even go from here. Whether Andy Cohen decides to keep certain cast members or not, I believe everybody will benefit if Jennifer Aydin gets the boot.

Aydin became a cast member during Season 9 and has consistently brought negativity to the show. With how she has been acting lately, she is not doing her other cast mates, Andy Cohen, or Bravo any favors. Jennifer has continued to attack the cast based on lifestyle choices, and their families, and she has even gone as low as to judge their homes. Now, she has moved onto attacking strangers and posting about them on social media. It gets to a point where enough is enough - and now it is time we close the Jennifer Aydin chapter of RHONJ.

Jennifer Aydin Has Always Been Hypocritical and Unreasonable

Image by Zanda Rice, Bravo

Ever since Jennifer joined the show, I have noticed her inability to dish it out, without being able to take it. Jennifer flipped out, screamed, and threw a tantrum when Margaret Josephs brought up Bill Aydin's infidelity. However, let's not forget who was the first to bring up the topic of cheating. Jennifer jumped down Margaret's throat for cheating on her first husband, and she even went as low as to bring up Margaret's mother's past of infidelity - even though family is supposed to be off limits.

If I have learned anything from this franchise, it is the fact that they aim for the jugular. This is a prime example of Jennifer starting something that she refuses to finish. At least Margaret owns the fact that she made a mistake and cheated. Jennifer hid her husband's infidelity for as long as she could because she did not want the truth revealed until she couldn't anymore. This whole situation bothered me because Jennifer was the one who continuously trash-talked anyone who cheats, and called Margaret and her mother derogatory names, yet, defended the same man who cheated on her. In my opinion, that makes Jennifer a hypocrite. Jennifer is constantly throwing stones at glass houses and attacking everyone without accepting that they are going to fight back. She accuses Margaret of trying to destroy the Aydin family, yet, when Jennifer brings up Margaret's cheating, it is suddenly okay. The hypocrisy and inability to take accountability are why I believe she needs to go.

The 'RHONJ' Has a Diva Attitude She Hasn't Earned

Image via Bravo

I have always loved this show because it was so much more than just a group of wealthy women. Each cast member at one point or another has shown real struggles, hardships, and fights. To me, that will always be more interesting than something superficial like the number of bathrooms in Jennifer's home, which she seems to bring up any chance she can get, or that her husband is a plastic surgeon. To Jennifer, being materialistic and focusing on the interior of somebody's house is important. I remember watching Jennifer jumping at the opportunity to use Jackie Goldschneider's bathroom, just to be able to judge her home. Not only was that classless and low, but then Jennifer proceeded to post a video making fun of Jackie. Jennifer may have the money to buy a castle-like house, but she will never have enough money to buy some class.

I watched Jennifer post a rant on her Instagram account over a feud she had at an airport with a Jersey Mike's employee. Jennifer claimed that everything was taking too long, and it felt like she was waiting for "what felt like forever". She was angry with another customer who placed their order after Jennifer, yet they got their food first. Jennifer was told to go back to the line after trying to add another item to her already completed order. In her social media post, Jennifer called other customers "haters", and the man behind her, a loser. With RHONJ already on thin ice, I would think that the last thing Bravo wants is bad publicity from a cast member, especially the same cast member who was suspended due to physical violence.

Behavior like this gets to a point where it not only becomes uninteresting, but it becomes exhausting to watch. I think Andy Cohen and the Bravo Network would benefit from not bringing Jennifer Aydin back because of her inability to take accountability and the fact that she is in the limelight for the wrong reasons.

RHONJ is available to stream on Peacock in the US.

