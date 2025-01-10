Jennifer Aydin's battle with Jersey Mike's continues. The star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey shared her side of the story and clarified that when she shared her experience at Jersey Mike's, she didn't think it would have the reaction that it does. Aydin was on a road trip with her family when they all went to a Jersey Mike's, reportedly, just as the store opened at 5:30 in the morning. Aydin claims that she never complained and was treated poorly by the staff and a fellow customer. She told Us Weekly all about the situation.

“Hindsight is 20/20, but I did not think it was going to go that way … not at all,” Aydin told the outlet. She went on to explain what led to the altercation. “It was a little slow moving, but we weren’t going to complain,” she said, but then she went on to talk about her cousin who was in line with her and ordered 4 sandwiches to Aydin's one, and it led to an issue with a customer behind them. The customer was served before them and Aydin and her cousin were confused. “So, obviously, tensions are high,” she said. “Again, I don’t want to complain … [But] I reminded the employee. I’m like, ‘Hey, did you do my Italian?’ And she was like, ‘You have to wait your turn.’ I said, ‘Oh, but you did hers before mine, and I was before her.’ So, obviously, she realized that [and] ignored me.”

Aydin's husband, Bill Aydin, came in to tell her that they needed another sandwich and so Aydin tried to add to her order when the employee told her no. “So I said to the employee, ‘OK, sweetie, I’m going to need another mini tuna.’ She goes, ‘Oh no, you have to get to the back of the line.’ And I said, but you just fulfilled that woman’s sandwich before me and I didn’t even say anything,'” Aydin said. “So she looks up, and I guess she realized I was right, and she goes, ‘Well, then the guy behind you has to say it’s OK.’” The man behind her did not say it was okay.

Jennifer Aydin Says Things Got Tense With Another Customer

Image via Bravo

The man allegedly said it was "ridiculous" that Aydin wanted to add another sandwich to their order and refused to allow her to do so, and it prompted Aydin to start recording him. She says the man claimed he was a law professor and threatened to sue her for “all [her] fake diamonds” if she persisted. “I was an angry mom. I was not a celebrity in that moment,” she said. “I was just so shocked and appalled by this really unwarranted, aggressive behavior. Then, I put the camera on him. In my angst, I was telling him because I wanted him to know that you just can’t be rude to people like that [and] in the moment, I was not rude to the Jersey Mike’s staff at all. I was trying to be polite.”

Aydin went on to say that she learned that she is not allowed to "complain" about bad service and that's what she has learned from this experience. “It was wrong for me to go in my stories and then bash their bad customer service. I’m learning now that I’m not allowed to complain. It’s not entitled. This is not privilege,” she said. “I’m learning now not to do things in the heat of the moment, because I was not furious as a celebrity. … I was a paying customer that didn’t get the sandwich for her kid.” She believes that the staff of Jersey Mike's owe her an apology because they ruined her family's morning. You can see Aydin on The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Peacock.

