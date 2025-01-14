The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin is facing more backlash after another airport incident has come to light. The Bravolebrity made headlines on January 1, 2025, for her controversial rant about an elderly employee at a Jersey Mike’s Subs in an airport. A few days later, the reality star shared that her family’s luggage had been left behind during a connecting flight to Vancouver. But fans seem to think it’s Karma catching up to her!

The reality star took to TikTok to reveal that she was traveling to Vancouver with her family for a Taylor Swift concert. According to Aydin, she had packed her concert outfit in her carry-on. But the airline had forced her to check the bag due to an allegedly full flight. In the video, Aydin expresses her frustration and pleads with the airline to deliver her luggage in time for the concert. “ However, shortly after this, the Instagram account @BravoSnarkSide received a message from someone who claimed to have seen Aydin at the airport. And they claimed that the reality star was being “cocky” and “obnoxious.”

The anonymous user alleged that they were behind Aydin at the airport and that she and her family held up the other passengers. When asked what the Bravolebrity was doing, the user shared that they had nothing ready for the TSA agent. “A good portion of their bags were pulled aside to be checked which held up other flyers,” added the source. Many fans commented on the post and claimed that Aydin deserved the inconvenience after her Jersey Mike’s outburst. According to one of the users: “She should be ashamed to even make another video.”

Jennifer Aydin Claims She Was Not Rude to Jersey Mike’s Staff

Amidst all the backlash, Jennifer Aydin is telling her side of the story and she claims that she was never rude to anyone. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, the RHONJ star explained that she had been traveling with her large family during the busy holiday season. Aydin shared that her entire family had been waiting for their orders for a very long time. When she realized that other customers were being served ahead of them, she politely reminded the staff about her order.

In Aydin’s exact words: “I was not a celebrity in that moment — I was just a mom trying to get food for my kids.” The Bravolebrity insisted that she calmly went up to the employee and asked for an update on her sandwich, only to be told that she had to wait. Aydin also cleared up the rumors about her cousin cutting in line. The reality star clarified that her cousin was waiting with her before stepping aside for a while.

Aydin explained that the drama escalated when she requested an additional sandwich after one of her kids wanted something else. This is when the employee told her that she would have to go to the back of the line to add to her order. Aydin claimed that she pushed back on this because she realized that other customers weren’t being asked to do this. She recalled that the customer behind her started being rude and aggressive. When she started recording the encounter, he even threatened to sue her. Despite all this, Aydin admitted that she could have handled the situation better and expressed regret over posting her video rant.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on pause till 2026. Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 Season 5 Season 6 Season 7 Season 8 Season 9 Season 10 Season 11 Season 12 Season 13 Season 14 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 14 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Watch on Peacock