Many have been talking about The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin’s outburst at Jersey Mike’s, with many on social media weighing in with their opinions. After the outburst circulated the internet, it seems that Jersey Mike’s is not the only place that Aydin has been banned from. She has also been removed from the ‘Wives on the Waves’ cruise event.

In a statement on Instagram, the cruise company hosting the event, Fans at Sea, stated that Aydin had been removed from the event. They have also deleted any promotional media involving Aydin, confirming her absence. The statement read, “Dear valued guests, we want to address recent conversations about changes to the “Wives on the Waves” cruise lineup. This decision was not personal nor an act of cancelling anyone. At Fans at Sea, we believe in second chances and personal growth.”

The ‘RHONJ’ Star’s Rant Could Not Have Come At A Worse Time

“Our priority is to create a drama-free, fun-filled experience for everyone,” it stated. “To ensure this, we made adjustments to keep the cruise enjoyable and welcoming all guests.” The statement also revealed that the official lineup press release is “coming soon,” and only Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice will appear, alongside a “surprise housewife.” Aydin has not responded to the statement.

Unfortunately for Aydin, her rant at Jersey Mike’s has gone viral, and it is painting her in a negative light. In response to the rant, her RHONJ costars such as Danielle Cabral and Margaret Josephs have expressed their “embarrassment.” The people online were disgusted, and she thought this was okay to post about,” Josephs said. “Like, why post about it? How do you think this is susceptible behaviour?”

Andy Cohen Called Aydin’s Rant a Meltdown