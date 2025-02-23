With rumors continuing to swirl about who may or may not be retained for the next season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it's pretty safe to say that Jennifer Aydin will not be featured in any capacity. Following her abysmal display at a Jersey Mike's, the Bravolebrity learned the hard way that just because you're on a TV show does not give you an excuse for poor behavior. As much as she's tried to defend her actions, the fandom turned on her, and thus, so has the network.

Now, seemingly out of a job, it appears that Jennifer Aydin is back to civilian life. Certainly, there will be deals that may trickle in, but watching her reality television career come tumbling down before her eyes was a dose of just how quickly the fandom can make or break someone's career. Jennifer has lost her allies. She's got nowhere to go. Knowing she's not going to go silently into oblivion, is there another move for the Paramus mom, or is her career officially sliced and diced?

Jennifer Aydin Has Been the Common Denominator