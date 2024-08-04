The Big Picture Uncertainty looms over the future of RHONJ.

A possible reboot or new cast for next season is in the works.

Feuds among the Housewives impact the show's future.

Rumors have been swirling about the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. While Season 14 of the reality series hasn't been the best the show has ever been, it has led to conversations about a reboot in the show's future. As of this moment, there is no confirmation on whether or not that will happen but we don't know who is going to come back for Season 15 or how the show will move forward with Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga refusing to film together (as well as Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral getting into physical fights with each other at parties).

Now, the housewives are fielding questions on whether or not they will return for the next season of the show. Andy Cohen has continually said that nothing is "definitive" for the future of the show. We could see our same faves back or we could have an entirely different team of New Jersey women running things. That means a lot of the cast has been asked what will happen if they are not asked back. Aydin answered the question and made it clear that she doesn't really care what happens to her, which doesn't feel like her and how she reacts to things.

“Whatever [the Bravo bosses] say I’m sure is the best decision,” said Aydin said in an interview with Daily Mail. She went on to talk about how there is other things she can turn to if another season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is not in her future. “For me, there’s no fear. You know, people sit there … like, ‘Oh what if you didn’t have the show?’ I mean, I don’t know. I guess I’ll back to counting my Ferraris.” She also said she would return to her "fabulous life" with her family if she wasn't asked to return.

Jennifer Aydin Got Into a Physical Fight on 'RHONJ'

Aydin hasn't really come to terms with what happened between her and Cabral on the show yet (from what audiences have seen). She refused to be civil with Cabral, talked about her behind her back, and Cabral continued to retaliate against her. So that doesn't help Aydin's case if so. The future of the show hinges on all the feuds between the wives working themselves out. With Gorga and Giudice refusing to film together and Cabral and Aydin at each other's throats, it will be interesting to see who (if any) of the wives make it to Season 15.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

You can see Aydin on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Stream on Peacock