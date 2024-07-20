The Big Picture The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 has been divisive, with friendships falling apart and tensions rising.

Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice's friendship is in question after a physical fight and lack of support.

Despite conflicts, Aydin and Giudice have reconciled, but other friendships on the show remain strained.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 has been one of the most divided seasons of the reality series, and fans have not been enjoying it. The housewives are sick of it too, as some of them, particularly Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, and Jenn Fessler have called the show “toxic”. Many friendships have been falling apart too, as the rift between the women increases each episode. Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice’s friendship caused trouble among the cast, as they have been accused of leaking stories. Now their friendship hangs in the air.

The duo were fiercely loyal until the shocking physical fight between her and The Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie Danielle Cabral broke out between them at Giudice’s party. Since then, Giudice has been quiet and caught in the middle. She didn’t defend Aydin and she didn’t really defend Cabral either. Her silence and her attempt to get the pair to put their differences aside at her Nama$te B*tches event (before it all went into disarray) throws her friendship with Aydin into question, as Aydin is now questioning her loyalty. It didn’t help that Giudice attended Cabral’s event after the altercation too.

In a preview for episode 11 of Season 14, Aydin voices her concerns to her brother Mike and his wife Melda. She says, “Teresa’s like, ‘You guys are my friends. I just want you to make up. I was just like, ‘Do I f*cking tell you to make up with people you don’t want to make up with?!’ It’s like no one’s got my back. I told Teresa that night, like, what the f*ck? I shouldn’t even have to say anything.”

Is Giudice’s And Aydin’s Friendship Falling Apart On ‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’?

In her confessional in the preview, she said she “never would have expected” Giudice to not have her back. “In the heat of the moment when it comes to rise for me, like, this is how you show up?”, she said. But she did give Giudice some grace. “With Teresa, sometimes you have to tell her. So, I need to tell Teresa how I’m disappointed in how she reacted. And how it’s gotta change. Because eventually my autopilot to be there for her will diminish.”

Following the taping of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Aydin appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and addressed her friendship with Giudice. It seems like all is good with her and Giudice. She called her “one of my best friends” and said, “Teresa’s the type, you know how she always says, ‘You need to tell me’? So, once I told her, she realized, and she’s like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna be more there for you. And being her friend, I acknowledge that about her. So we’re good.”

Friendships On ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Continue to Fall Apart

Aydin’s WWWL appearance comes after several friendships on The Real Housewives of New Jersey have been falling apart. Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs used to be a force until issues drove them apart. It did not help that she sparked a suspicious and shocking friendship with Giudice, which Gorga also did not appreciate. Rachel Fuda and Fessler have also not spoken in months.

There is currently no path to a resolution between the stars, so the reunion was canceled. Fans have been calling for a rebrand, which Andy Cohen and Gorga agree with. However, fans still in the dark on who is returning for Season 15, as nothing has been confirmed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday. You can watch all the episodes on Peacock.

