The Big Picture The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jennifer Aydin opens up about her husband's past affair.

Aydin forgives her husband's mistake, but says she won't stay if it happens again.

The Real Housewives star has called her husband "a good man" who did a "bad thing."

Bill and Jennifer Aydin have been married for years, but it came to light on The Real Housewives of New Jersey that he cheated on her. While on RHONJ, a fight with Margaret Josephs led to the reveal that Aydin had cheated on his wife years ago. At the time, Josephs and Aydin were fighting about being honest with each other and Josephs said that Aydin had skeletons in her closet, revealing that her husband cheated on her years ago, and she never talked about it on the show. Now, Aydin is talking about the affair and how she'd react to it now.

Talking to OK! Magazine, Aydin opened up about the affair and clarified some of her past statements. "People misinterpret when I say only once. What I mean is that it was only with one girl. It lasted a month or two," she said. She also said that she didn't see Aydin cheating on her again. “Maybe that’s the case if someone really is a cheater,” she shared. "But he’s not a cheater. He’s a man who cheated, and he just got caught up in a moment with someone who was extremely flirty, and he got away from himself." This season, Danielle Cabral slammed Aydin to her husband while on the show and Aydin talked with him on camera about how he does not defend her.

She shared that he was "scared sh*tless" that she was going to leave him when she found out. But Aydin says her husband credits her for their relationship working out. "He sat there and took my wrath and was so nervous I was going to leave him," she said. "I’m the one who decided to make it work." Aydin also said that she wouldn't stick around if he tried to do that again. "At this stage in my life, there’s no way I’d ever stay if he did it to me again — ever. And he knows that — and he tries every day to make me happy."

Jennifer and Bill Aydin Didn’t Want Their Secret Out on ‘RHONJ'

Image via BravoTV

The reason fans didn't know about it until Josephs brought it back up on the show was because Aydin had "decided not to speak of it anymore for the sake of our relationship" once she chose to forgive him. “When you forgive, you can’t keep bringing up a thing that hurt your family — it will only cause a vicious cycle,” she said. “He’s a good man that did a bad thing. A mistake that he’s so embarrassed and sorry about that I hate even mentioning it to him.”

