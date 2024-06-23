The Big Picture Jennifer Fessler is regretting her closeness with Teresa Giudice due to backlash from friends Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda.

Fessler explained in an interview that she interacted with Giudice out of kindness, not close friendship.

Fessler is taking a break from Giudice for her mental health amid the social media drama involving Jennifer Aydin and fake stories.

It looks like The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Fessler is regretting her decision to be friendly with co-star Teresa Giudice. Fessler, who joined the show back in 2023 during RHONJ Season 13, has been trying hard to keep the peace while the rest of her castmates battle it out. However, now that she has started to receive backlash from her friends Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda, Fessler is deciding to take a step back from her friendship with Giudice.

Fessler opened up about the situation on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, confessing that Giudice has always been nice to her. However, she did clarify that she and Giudice were never more than acquaintances in the first place. When asked why she decided to be kind to Teresa, Jenn explained that it's not in her nature to "be nasty to someone who’s being nice to me," confessing that she ended up interacting with her co-star since they were filming together a lot of the time.

However, Fessler also acknowledged the social media drama Giudice has been involved in along with RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin after the two were exposed for leaking fake stories to the press by a user on X. Fessler added that the situation is extremely unfortunate and revealed that she is currently taking a break from Giudice for her own mental health.

Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Fessler Are No Longer Speaking Because of Giudice

RHONJ Season 14 has been a rollercoaster ride with plenty of questions left unanswered, especially with the reunion being canceled. One of these loose ends is where Fessler and Fuda’s friendship currently stands. During the Season 13 reunion, Rachel Fuda’s husband, John Fuda, accused Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, of illegally investigating them. In response, Teresa spread a rumor about John allegedly being a drug dealer in his youth. So, Fessler’s decision to spend time with Teresa after all this left Rachel feeling extremely hurt.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fuda opened up about feeling betrayed by Fessler and her growing closeness with Giudice. She added that while Fessler told her that she wanted nothing to do with Giudice and her husband, “her words and actions were not the same.” Fuda reflected on her friendship with Fessler, revealing that at times, she was talking to Jenn more than her own family, which is why a part of her was mourning her loss, despite all the anger.

During the same interview with Access Hollywood, Fessler admitted that she has been sad about the fallout and hopes that Fuda has been too. The housewife also opened up about the rumors surrounding her dynamic with Fuda, clarifying that the rumors about her not being a loyal friend are simply untrue. The reality star concluded on a positive note, saying that she wishes nothing but the best for Fuda and her family.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 airs episodes every Sunday on Bravo, which are available to stream on Peacock the next day in the U.S.

