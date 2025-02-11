Joe Giudice has recently been talking a lot about his family, his life, and why he now lives in the Bahamas. The former star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey had been living in Italy after he was deported after he served jail time. His ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, served her prison sentence prior to her husband going into jail and once he was released, he did not get to go home but instead was sent to Italy because he never got his citizenship despite living in the States most of his life. Now though, Giudice lives in the Bahamas and talked about why.

Giudice was on Teresa's podcast, Turning the Tables and the two spoke about his life post their marriage. He shared why he chose to move to the Bahamas. Teresa asked him what he missed the most about living away from the United States and Giudice shared that he misses his friends and family most of all, including Teresa. “Well, I mean, you got friends, family. I mean, everything.”

Joe Giudice Is Working With a Lawyer to Come Back to the States