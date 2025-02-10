Joe Giudice may not be on The Real Housewives of New Jersey anymore but he's still in his ex-wife's life. Joe was on Turning the Tables with his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, when the two began discussing the show. He was married to Teresa at the start of the series before the two found themselves in legal trouble that landed them both in jail at different times. When Joe got out of prison, he was deported to Italy and eventually the couple broke up. Teresa stayed on the show and Joe was barely on it after that.

Now, with the two talking on Teresa's podcast, they are sharing memories from the show. Teresa asked Joe about the happier moments while filming and what was his favorite part about the show as a whole. Joe told his ex-wife that he loved getting to see his kids grow up on the show. He said those family moments were what he loved the most and even called them the "good parts" of their time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“I mean, it was a lot of good moments on the show with the kids and everything,” Giudice said when she asked him what he liked the best. "They were so cute and little. I never really watched the show but just from those clips that are on TikTok and whatnot, they’re cute. You running around with them and dressing them and doing this and doing that. Those were actually the good parts of the show.”

Joe Giudice Also Revealed His Cringy Moments on 'RHONJ'

Image via Peacock

After, Teresa asked Joe what his cringiest moment on the show was. He instantly brought up Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, who joined the show in season 3. “I guess when your brother came on and everybody. That’s when it started getting cringy.” Teresa pointed out that the Nappa Valley episode where he called her his "b*tch wife" was also something that could be labeled very "cringy" for them as a couple, but he then went on to talk about the first few seasons of the show as a whole and what he thinks about them. “I mean, the first three years were actually pretty good. You had Danielle on there. You had the original people who were on.”