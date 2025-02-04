Joe Giudice and his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice have been going back and forth with his brother in law, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Giudice has decided to defend his ex-wife by sharing insight into his relationship with Gorga and is telling his side of things. Recently, Giudice spoke with the All About TRH podcast where he claimed that Gorga is one of the reasons that he ended up going to jail. Giudice insinuated that Gorga spoke to those investigating his business, which eventually led to him and his wife spending time behind bars.

“[Joe Gorga] was definitely talking to the Feds with my ex-[business] partner,” Giudice told the All About TRH podcast. “My ex-brother-in-law [is a] big loser for doing that. I really don’t care if I talk or see him … but at the end of the day, to do something like that, you gotta be a real low life.” There is no proof of this, it is just what Giudice believes is the truth. He went on to talk about how Melissa was involved as well and claims that the two worked in the "shadows" to take them down.

“His wife was involved as well, even though she played in the shadows,” he said. “She was always there, and I’m sure they always talked about whatever they talked about in front of the cameras, and I’m sure the cameras just aired whatever they wanted to air. But I’m sure they talked about a lot more than what they aired.”

Joe Giudice Claims Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga "Crossed the Line"

Later in the podcast, Giudice claims that the Gorgas “cross[ed] the line.” He said that he never did anything to certain men on the show but says that Gorga's brother-in-law lied about Giudice owing him money. Giudice claims that if he did owe him the $1,000 he claims, "they would have pressed charges.” Giudice also was on the Get Real with Kim D podcast, alum Kim “D” DePaola when she talked about her “one regret” on the show. “When you and Joe Gorga had your fight, I wish they would have let you finish it up and kick that little dude’s a**,” she said on the podcast.

“My biggest regret is that they broke the two of you up.” Giudice responded that he actually was the one who held himself back and stated that he was going to start punching him. “But then I was like, if I start beating this kid up, I’m gonna feel bad,” Giudice said. “But I should’ve. I should’ve gave him a better beating. But whatever. He got a taste of what he could get.” You can see Giudice on older episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.