Teresa Giudice's feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, now has a new party involved: Joe Giudice. Giudice, who has never been a fan of Gorga on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, spoke on the Reality Court podcast about Gorga. He said that this former brother-in-law acted “like [a] Real Housewife.” Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, joined the show in Season 3 and the feud between the Gorgas and the Giudices became a talking point on the series. Eventually, the fight between them got so bad that the show was divided between "Team Melissa" and "Team Teresa."

Giudice told the podcast that Gorga is very into the show, saying “He loves that crap." But when asked whether or not Giudice and Gorga could fix their relationship, it seemed as if Joe didn't know what they needed to do to fix this. “I mean, I don’t know,” said Giudice. “I don’t know what his problem is. You know that is his only sister. I mean, I don’t know what the hell his deal is.” He then went on to claim that he believes Melissa is jealous of her sister-in-law. “I think that his wife, in all honesty, is so jealous of Teresa for whatever reason. And so is [Joe Gorga]. I don’t know why. It’s just weird … I think just, like they’re just such fame wh**es. I don’t even like to get into it cause I don’t even care.”

On the show in the past, Teresa has spread lies about Melissa on the show in real time. But Giudice did go on to give some praise to his former brother-in-law, while he said that the Gorgas rely on the show to make "real money," he did say that Gorga was a "hard worker" but took credit for it. “He learned from me. I taught him a lot. He’s a hard worker… Until this day, he’s still out there working every day… But is he an a–hole? Yeah,” Giudice joked.

Teresa Giudice Said She Never Needed Her Brother

Recently, Giudice herself has spoken out about the Gorgas, specifically how her brother would claim that he had to help her while her husband was in jail. Giudice claimed that she did everything on her own and even helped her brother out. “I didn’t need him for anything. I did everything on my own. I even gave him [Joe Giudice]’s truck,” she said on her Turning the Tables. “I gave him Joe’s truck [to repay him for work] he did at my house, and my ex is like, ‘Your brother took the truck?’ … He was so pissed because he’s like, ‘You could’ve sold that truck and kept the money for yourself.’”

