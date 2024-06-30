The Big Picture Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice's rift deepened with Luis Ruelas's involvement in her life.

Joe Gorga gets emotional at a relative's wedding on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14, reflecting on family support.

Gorga's nieces helped reunite him with his sister in the past, but their relationship might be too strained now.

Joe Gorga and his sister, Teresa Giudice fight a lot. The reason that Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, even joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey was to try and fix a rift that had formed between the siblings. While they worked out their problems and were fine for a while, Giudice's new husband, Luis Ruelas, was the final nail in the coffin for the family. Season 14 of the show has featured the wives being "Team Teresa" or "Team Melissa" and we have only seen Joe's reactions to little things, like throwing a card his sister gave him into the fire at his housewarming party.

In a preview for an upcoming episode though on Sunday night, we get to see as he becomes "Father Joe" to officiate the wedding of Melissa's cousins. There, he gets emotional about family and how his wife's family supports him more than his own family does.

He started his speech with a joke (as he wanted to do) and said, “Good evening, everyone. My name is Joe Gorga, and today, it’s Father Joe.” But then he got heartfelt about the groom-to-be. “When I met you, I looked at you, and I was like, ‘Wow, look at this good-looking guy.’ And I said, ‘How are the ladies? You must be knocking ‘em dead,’ not knowing that I was keeping this burden on you. One day, you came out to me. I looked at you. I hugged you. And I loved you more than ever.”

We then get to see Gorga talking in a confessional about what the moment made him think about. "It was just a beautiful moment … It makes me think of my sister, and I say, ‘Wow, she won’t be at my kids’ weddings. My nieces will be getting married, and I’m not gonna be there,” he said, going on to talk about what Melissa's family means to him. “We cheer each other on and we love each other. And I’m part of that.”

His Nieces Helped Him Reunite With His Sister in the Past

Close

One of the reasons that Gorga and Giudice came back together was because of Gia Giudice. She sang a song about how it was hurting her to see her mother and uncle fight like this and the siblings were better because of it. Ruelas ruined that by allegedly hurting Gorga in a business opportunity. But Gorga talking about missing things with his family because of this feud is at least a good step in the right direction for them as siblings.

You can see their drama unfold on The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Peacock in the U.S.

