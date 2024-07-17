The Big Picture Kathy Wakile made passive-aggressive comments about Melissa Gorga on Watch What Happens Live.

Andy Cohen asked Kathy about her plans to build a house near Melissa, sparking tension.

Melissa and Kathy's relationship deteriorated after reconciliations with Teresa led to cast changes.

In a recent episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kathy Wakile made some candid comments about her cousin Joe’s wife, current cast member Melissa Gorga. The former reality star didn't hold back her feelings, delivering a few passive-aggressive remarks that left viewers talking.

During the show, Andy, known for stirring the pot, asked Kathy about the recent news regarding her plans to build a house just down the street from where Melissa lives in Franklin Lakes, NJ. Kathy responded with a sarcastic response: “Yeah, Melissa Way. Apparently she owns the street.” However, Kathy clarified that she had had her eye on the location for a long time, and it had nothing to do with the Gorgas. “I had my eye on that house forever,” she stated.

Fellow guest RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin then chimed in saying: “She said she wants to get back together. What do you think about that?” Kathy didn’t miss a beat, answering dryly: “Very convenient.”

Kathy Wakile Previously Had a Close Relationship With the Gorgas

Image via Bravo

This follows Melissa’s comments on a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where Melissa referenced Kathy’s upcoming relocation, saying: “It’s funny. Everyone moves to my street.”

Melissa has yet to publicly respond to Kathy’s comments.

Kathy appeared on RHONJ from season’s 3-5 and often seemed unwittingly brought into the drama between cousin Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Giudice and wife Melissa. At one point, Melissa and Kathy seemed close, so just what happened?

In previous episodes of WWHL, Melissa has claimed that her cousins-in-law were upset when she and Joe made the decision to reconcile with Teresa following numerous fallouts, accusations and dramas on the show.The Wakiles were axed from the franchise whilst Melissa and Joe remained as cast members.

Confirming that the Gorgas and Wakiles no longer have a relationship, Melissa previously alleged: “Honestly, I feel like because we entered the show together, and I stayed and she [Kathy] was no longer on the show, and she just felt like everyone should have helped her stay on, or I don't know. It was a lot of hard feelings for that. I have no control over casting on this show...caused a little tension.”

As RHONJ continues to film its upcoming season, the shade both on and off the screen between current and past cast members seems to be the gift that just keeps on giving for fans of the show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors.

