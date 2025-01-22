In a time when "everybody has a podcast," when it comes to Bravolebrities, "everybody has a restaurant." With so many dining establishments to choose from, each with their own unique charm, there's one little restaurant, nestled in the heart of Wyckoff, New Jersey, that makes every diner say "love" after they've finished their meal. That place is Pizza Love! The pizza joint is a joint effort that includes former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kathy Wakile.

With multiple seasons under her belt on the hit reality franchise, Wakile had left the show to seemingly do her own thing. And part of that was to help bring her food business to life. Once able to buy her infamous cannoli kits via QVC, now they're available from Goldbelly for you to indulge. But if you're looking for a more classic Italian meal to go with the decadent dessert, Pizza Love is a Housewives fan's bucket list destination. Believe me, I've been. Multiple times.

Pizza Love Is Kathy Wakile Personified

Image via Bravo

Before you get your expectations astronomically high, it's best to set the scene. Pizza Love is not your hoity toity extravagant dining experience. The restaurant sits in the middle of a strip mall, like any New Jersey pizza joint. And if you've never had real, authentic East Coast pizza, you're missing out. But that's beside the point. Pizza Love is an intimate place. There are few tables, so if it's a busy night, you might need to wait a bit before you can experience the love. When you sit, the menu is everything you would imagine a restaurant like this to have. And it's delicious.

Now, I don't want to create any enemies, but I'm not the biggest fan of pizza. I know. Blasphemy. But I do enjoy a good Italian dinner. Their chicken parm hero was to die for. It's hard to master a good marinara sauce, but Pizza Love does. Certainly, you can't leave a place owned by Kathy Wakile without having a delicious stuffed cannoli. The only thing that would have made it better was if the woman herself was there to serve it!

The Real New Jersey Isn't 'RHONJ'