Kim DePaola believes Aydin's comments about Cabral's husband sparked the fight.

The show's reunion may be canceled due to the fight's impact on production costs.

Fans witnessed Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin get into a brawl on The Real Housewives of New Jersey . But, according to a former friend of the reality series, Kim DePaola, the feud is far from over. DePaola (known as "Kim D" on the show) is constantly giving her take on the reality series. While many thought Cabral and Aydin's fight was due to issues involving Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, DePaola has a different theory about the second fight between Aydin and Cabral.

While on the Miss Understood podcast, DePaola reveals the real reason she says the two fought, and continue to fight in forthcoming episodes. She says that Aydin made comments about Cabral's husband, Nate Cabral, and criticized his “anatomy, saying that he’s got like man boobs.” That was all it took for Cabral to fire back at Aydin. “Danielle Cabral picked up a glass pitcher of water and threw it,” DePaola claimed. “And It was really shocking.” She went on to talk about what she heard about the fight, saying that it was "really bad." DePaola criticized the fight, saying it was dangerous. “Glass broken. People could have really got hurt. What if glass went in someone’s eye? … Things happened in this finale that blew the producers’ minds.”

Part of the issue with the lack of reunion is that the network and those who work on it are losing money by it being canceled, a fact that DePaola says. “They all expected a check on June 27th to show up at the reunion. It’s a three-part series. What happens is the producers lose a ton. Millions. The editors, the producers, the cast, makeup artists. Everybody loses in this. So [the fight] had to be pretty bad for them to cancel it."

Will Kim D Return to 'RHONJ?'

DePaola has been on the show on and off since the beginning but she hasn't recently been that involved in recent years. While on Giudice's Turning The Tables podcast, the two talked about their falling out. “Back when Teresa and I were filming and she was not getting along with [brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa] and I was on and I was the instigator — you know, we won’t say what I did, but I did a few things,” she said. “I was told that [after Teresa reconciled with Joe and Melissa], Teresa said, ‘I don’t need Kim D. anymore,’ or, ‘I don’t want her on the show.’ And I got upset and I got mad because now I’m out of a job,” she said. “Rumor was that you didn’t need me because you made up with your family and I was like the troublemaker so you didn’t want the aggravation. That I made you look bad.”

Giudice responded by denying this and claiming that she doesn't have the power to not bring someone on the show. “If I had control over getting people off the show … I think it’s so obvious who I would get off the show,” Giudice said. “Bravo doesn’t listen to me … If I say I don’t want [someone] on the show … they’ll bring that person on even more.” Given Giudice and DePaola's reconnection, maybe we will see her yet again.

