With the future of the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey being up in the air right now, anything is possible. An entirely new cast may be in the works, the cast may stay exactly the same, or maybe some familiar faces will make an appearance. Although nothing is set in stone for this Housewives franchise, one thing is for sure: Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, Danielle Staub, has expressed interest in returning.

Another familiar face from the early days of this franchise has some words to say regarding Danielle Staub's interest in returning. Kim DePaola, who owned the boutique, Posche, was completely against the idea of Danielle making her way back to Bravo, and she was not shy with her statements.

Kim D. is Adamant on Danielle Staub Not Returning to 'RHONJ'

Image via Bravo

During an exclusive conversation with OK!, Kim explained why Staub's return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey will never happen. "Andy Cohen has said that he does not want Danielle back. That's number one. Number two, Danielle had her chance when Teresa Giudice brought her back. Teresa wanted her to reveal the emails, and Danielle wouldn't do it." The emails that Kim was referring to are the ones that Melissa Gorga had sent Danielle, trash-talking Teresa.

While filming a Cameo, Danielle mentioned that she would be interested in returning to the franchise because "she's the only one with the truth." Kim clapped back at that statement. "She had a chance to reveal the emails. And she chose not to. Now all of a sudden she's the only one? No." Kim then referred to Danielle as "an absolute psycho" for wanting to return to the show. "Listen, her head spins around like the exorcist, and she becomes this wild lunatic nut that s--- comes out of her mouth that you just can't even believe what you're watching."

Kim then addressed the allegations that she was not paid to appear on the show, which was made by Danielle in Season 2. Kim announced that there would soon be an episode on her podcast, "Get Real With Kim D", with her lawyer, Douglas Anton. This episode will focus on her contract for the show. "I was a paid friend to Teresa. I was paid $40,000, I was paid $50,000 for each reunion, and $2,500 for my fashion shows. Okay, so, another bald-faced lie by Danielle. She talks out of her a--, she's a psychopath." RHONJ is available to stream on Peacock in the US.