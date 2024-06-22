The Big Picture The cancelation of the reunion for this season of RHONJ has been shocking to the cast members, leading to alleged financial losses for Bravo.

Kim DePaola claims that the divided cast between Team Teresa Giudice and Team Melissa Gorga has impacted the show's success negatively.

The decision to cancel the reunion came as a surprise to the entire cast, and DePaola believes that the fallout could have lasting effects on the show's future.

Kim DePaola is no stranger to The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She's often been on the show as a friend of the housewives, and she's always in the drama that surrounds them. Now, she is sharing how the housewives feel about this season of the hit show. It came as a shock when it was announced that there would not be a reunion for this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but DePaola seems to think that it is because the cast is getting punished for this season of the show.

Currently, the cast is divided between Team Teresa Giudice and Team Melissa Gorga and, while Giudice and Gorga have been pretty civil with each other this season, it has meant that the cast wasn't as connected as they once were. According to DePaola, she is saying that this has cost Bravo money, and they're not happy with the cast. She was on the Miss Understood podcast with Rachel Uchitel where she talked about the cancelation of the reunion.

"They’re losing a lot of money. Listen, they all expected a check on June 27.” She went on to say that because they're losing money by doing this, everything with the show, including fights between cast members, had to be bad in order for it to happen. “The producers lose a ton – millions. The editors, the producers, the cast, makeup artists – everybody loses in this. So, it had to be pretty bad for them to cancel it.”

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Cast Were Shocked by the Canceled Reunion

DePaola, who knows the cast from her tenure on the show, went on to say that none of them were prepared for the reunion to be canceled. “Every single one of the cast – and I know them all – were completely sideswiped and shocked over the fact that they’re not getting a reunion. They shot themselves in the foot. All of them. They played their cards. No one’s bigger than Bravo.” To be fair, if none of the women are even talking to each other, the point of the reunion doesn't make much sense.

DePaola went on though to blame the loss of money on the decision to have the reunion canceled. “When people like Andy Cohen and those producers lose this kind of money, I think they have a bad taste in their mouth.” Whether this will change the show going forward is still up in the air, but we'll probably hear about it from Kim D.

