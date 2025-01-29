Kim DePaola, an OG "friend of" on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, has some words regarding Melissa Gorga. Both Kim and Melissa had a rocky start once Melissa joined the cast in Season 3, mainly because Kim was close friends with Teresa Giudice.

It is safe to say that Kim and Melissa have never reconciled, based on how Kim described Melissa's personality and scheming tactics. Throughout Kim's time on the show, she was never shy about her feelings towards anyone and everyone, and now, she is gunning for Melissa.

Kim Did Not Hold Back While Talking About 'RHONJ's' Melissa Gorga

Image via Bravo

During an interview with OK!, Kim called Melissa Gorga out for faking storylines throughout her time on the show. "Every one of her storylines was fake." Some of these stories that Kim was referring to are Melissa's possible long-lost sibling, her music career after her hit single, "On Display" dropped, and wanting another baby with her husband, Joe Gorga. After bringing up Melissa's fake storylines to stay relevant, she asked, "What is she going to come back with?" hinting that Melissa has run out of storylines.

Melissa has stated that she would not return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey if Teresa was still a main cast member. The on-again/off-again relationship between both Melissa and Teresa has been an ongoing storyline since Season 3, so Kim is not buying Melissa's claims that she is potentially done with the show, depending on Teresa's involvement. Kim claimed that Melissa reached out to the network and asked about the status of the show. Kim's response? "Nothing b----c. Nothing is happening."

Melissa appeared on an episode of Andy Cohen's, Watch What Happens Live recently, asked Andy about the show, and stuck her tongue out at him. This appalled Kim. "Who talks to their boss like that?" I've never seen such disrespect. And what do you think? He doesn't see that? Who does she think she is?" Kim then mentioned that the things Melissa thinks she can get away with are "really wild". Kim's main concern regarding the Gorga's sticking around is the fact that they use Teresa for a storyline. "They were at City Winery, and they were supposed to be doing a fundraiser for the fires, and she's throwing sprinkled cookies into the audience and has a picture of Teresa behind her. She's still using Teresa, who she says she won't film with. This is supposed to be a fundraiser. What are you doing?" Kim accused Melissa of being a skilled liar. "I mean, I told her to her face. I said, 'You are the best liar I've ever met. No one lies like you. You are the best." Kim then mentioned how everything is a facade, and referred to Melissa as, "the fakest".

RHONJ is available to stream on Peacock.

