Lauren Manzo's divorce settlement was revealed and shows what the former star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is getting from her ex. Vito Scalia and Manzo have been together since her days on RHONJ, but the two have been going through a divorce for quite a while. Now, in documents obtained by Daily Mail, Manzo's payments and salary from Scalia have been revealed.

Manzo was awarded a small amount of child support from Scalia. Because she makes roughly $80,000 a year from her salon, Fullblown Blow-Out & Beauty Lounge, she was awarded $1,000 to help care for their daughter. Scalia's yearly salary was revealed to be roughly $230,000 a year. The two were also awarded their own money from certain companies that the two had while they were together. Manzo was allowed to keep her interest in her own salon and a make-up company called Cafface LLC. Scalia was allowed to keep his interest in VPM Realty, VPM Payments, as well as an Italian restaurant he has in New Jersey.

The alimony that Manzo was awarded $4,000 a month for 27 months starting back in August of 2023. The payments should run her until almost the end of 2025. The documents state that Scalia had to pay Manzo a “limited duration alimony in the amount of $4,000 per month for a period of 27 months." The amount and duration could not adjusted unless “either party’s death, or Wife’s re-marriage or cohabitation.”

Lauren Manzo and Vito Scalia Are Prioritizing Their Daughter

A lot of their divorce document was about their daughter, Marchesa Scalia. The both agreed that they would talk with a therapist about how to tell Marchesa and that they'd “provid[e] the child with an emotional environment in which she is free to continue to love the other parent and to spend time with the other parent … encourag[e] a good feeling from the child about the other parent and relatives … [refrain] from fighting, arguing or degrading the other parent in the presence of the child [and present] a united front on the handling of any problem in front of the child.”

The couple also agreed that they would not film with Marchesa for television without the consent of the other parent.“Neither party shall allow the child to be on television without the written consent of both parents." But they will use Caroline Manzo and Albert Manzo's home as the drop off location for when they need to bring Marchesa to the other parent.