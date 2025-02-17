For this former star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, saying "I Do" was meant to lead to a happily ever after. Unfortunately for Lauren Manzo, that period in her life is over. Despite the news only breaking just a few days ago, Lauren Manzo and Vito Scalia's divorce was finalized months ago. After 9 years of marriage, the pair said, "I do not," and went their separate ways. But it wasn't without some bombshell revelations.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the Manzo and Scalia divorce was finalized in November 2024. In the settlement, it was agreed that the former couple would share joint legal custody of their daughter as well as "confer and consult with each other" in matters of their child. That being said, Lauren's mother, Caroline Manzo, was named as the "exchange point" for seven-year-old Marchesa. Additionally, Manzo received ownership of their New Jersey residency with everything inside, aside from Scalia's personal effects. Plus, Scalia was ordered to pay $1,000 in monthly child support and a "limited duration alimony" of $4,0000 per month over a 27-month period. As difficult as this period must be for Lauren Manzo, it's not as shocking for long-time viewers of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Yes, it's been literally decades since Caroline Manzo's only daughter appeared on the series, but from what we remember about her, this marriage had red flags waving.

Lauren Manzo's Wedding Was the Focus of 'Manzo'd With Children'