Lauren Manzo was one of the first kids on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and is no stranger to people online telling her what they think about her body. The daughter of Caroline Manzo, Lauren was under scrutiny for her weight from the show's start. She also had to contend with brothers who loved their sister and would joke with her, and the former reality star has talked about her weight in the past and has been working with a doctor to change her habits after she was considered "morbidly obese" by the BMI scale.

Now, Manzo is taking to TikTok to push back at users who are saying that she is now too skinny for them. "This person posted this on a video saying they didn't know it was me, and that it's sad. What’s sad? I’ll tell you what’s sad. That mayo in the corner of my f—ing mouth,” Manzo said to a reply on her video that read "Oh crap I didn’t know who this was. Sad…."

In an Instagram post about her weight loss journey, Manzo talked about body sculpting and how it helped her and all the comments were questioning her weight loss, saying she looked sick, or mocking her. When someone said it doesn't even look like her, Manzo replied “I was 100 lbs heavier and very unhealthy. So I hope not.” She then took to TikTok to talk about the bullying that was happening on her post. “People making mean comments says more about them than it does about me,” she said “You’re right, I do think I am too skinny right now. I’ve been doing certain things to gain weight but also maintain it. I’ve yo-yoed still. I definitely still do not have a healthy relationship with my weight, and I’m willing to admit that.”

Lauren Manzo Says Public Figures Deserve Respect

Manzo went on in the TikTok to talk about how people commenting on her body isn't new and how she can't seem to win either way. “When I was 100 lbs heavier, the same people that are commenting stuff like, ‘She looks like a skeleton. She looks terrible,’ are the same people that were commenting that I looked like a fat whale when I was 200 lbs,” she said before adding that she “can’t win.”

Manzo remains focused on her health journey and her daughter. She recently confirmed that she and her longtime husband, Vito, are divorcing.

