The Big Picture Leaks can ruin the fun of reality shows like 'Real Housewives of New Jersey,' says Andy Cohen.

Tension among cast members creating disarray, affecting the quality of the show.

Allegations of leaks, feuds, and drama continue to overshadow the show, leaving fans and cast members disappointed.

One thing about leaks is that they tend to ruin a show. Bravo’s kingpin, Andy Cohen, has responded to the allegations that Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin have leaked stories about The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and the executive producer hates leaks. He also addressed the long-running feud and tension between the cast, which fans grew tired of.

Talking to Kiki Monique on Reality Checked With Kiki Monique, he said, “I hate leaks as you can imagine, because it just, I mean that’s what was so fun about that Reality Von Tease thing. It was like no one knew about it, and it was just so fun as a viewer, so I hope that we can get into a vibe of not leaking.”

“I think that the cast on Jersey is so fed up with each other,” he continues. “There are teams of people against each other, and I think you would probably agree that one of the things that didn’t work last season of The Real Housewives of Potomac was that the group, it was kind of no coming together for this group.”

'RHONJ' Stars Still To Address The Allegations

Cohen then directly addressed the leaks and stated he would figure it out in the next season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. He said, “it was like unheard of, so that’s our thing to solve for next season of Jersey, and we can do it, and we will figure it out. But in terms of the leaks, I hate leaks. I just think that there’s a supreme level of kind of distrust amongst the cast with each other and that’s never healthy in terms of trying to make a great television show.”

Ever since an online fan page called “Melissa’s Old Nose” shed light on the scandal, Aydin and Giudice have not responded to the allegations. The page revealed a series of messages between Aydin and a woman named Gabriela, which took place at the end of 2023 after Aydin’s fight with Danielle Cabral. The pair were also accused of leaking the story about Rachel Fuda and her family back in August 2023. Since then, Gabriela called out Giudice and Aydin for “making them do the dirty work,” and cut ties with them.

The pair have received backlash from fans following the allegations, but the pair still have not responded to the allegations or put out an apology. Still, the pair, especially Aydin, will have a tough time defending themselves when the evidence does look black and white. It is not just the fans that are upset with Giudice and Aydin over the allegations. Melissa Gorga, Giudice’s sister-in-law, has also responded to these allegations. She stated that she is “embarrassed” by their behavior. “There’s so much grossness out there with social media, and what it looks like my sister-in-law and Jen [have] done is pretty embarrassing for them and pretty gross,” she said.

The tension between the reality TV stars heated up on screen, and also in interviews and podcasts. Margaret Josephs, who had been feuding with Giudice for years, called her a “sociopath” after accusing her and Luis Ruelas of calling her son. Gorga also talked to People about her disappointment with Jackie Goldschneider for befriending Giudice, who Gorga had been feuding with for a decade. With the reunion canceled, it seems like there is little chance for a reconciliation. Now the bosses have to brainstorm and figure out what will happen with Season 15. The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM ET. You can watch all previous episodes on Peacock. Watch on Peacock