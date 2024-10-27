At the start of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the Manzo sisters were at the center of the drama. Caroline Manzo and her sister, Dina Manzo, were married to the Manzo brothers (Albert Manzo and Tommy Manzo) and for the brief time both sisters were on the show, we got to see how their family dynamic worked. This included Dina's daughter, Lexi Ioannou, with her cousins, aunt, and uncle. Now, Ioannou is talking about the strain on the Manzo sisters' relationship and how it has hurt her.

Dina's relationship with Tommy ended in an attack on Manzo's new husband, David Cantin — an attack allegedly ordered by Tommy himself. Dina left The Real Housewives of New Jersey during her divorce from Tommy and the divide between herself and her sister grew. It resulted in Caroline writing a letter in defense of Tommy's character. Tommy was later convicted of "hiring, then assisting, a soldier in the Lucchese Crime Family to assault” David Now. Ioannou wrote a note to her aunt about the betrayal. She posted it, via her blog, Bohochicken, and shamed Caroline for siding with Tommy:

“Caroline was more than an aunt to me; she often rocked me to sleep as a child and stepped in as a second mother, welcoming us into her home during the uncertain period following my mother’s separation from my father. Yet, in a staggering betrayal she would later choose the side of my [mother’s] abuser and go as far as writing a character letter in defense of Tommy. What could compel someone to form an alliance with a felon over their own blood? Meanwhile, my mother’s sister Cookie continued to be employed by him and even appeared in court in his support. A troubling lack of loyalty despite having once shared a home with us and bearing witness to Tommy’s darkness.”

Dina Manzo and Caroline Manzo Have Been Estranged for Years

Dina's daughter speaking up against her aunt is just the most recent development in Caroline and Dina's lack of a relationship. Their divide allegedly started because of jealousy and family infighting, but the letter that Caroline wrote about Tommy was the nail in the coffin. Caroline and Dina's sister Cookie Laurita also supported Tommy in the divorce. Reports state that Dina stopped talking to her family when she left the show and wanted Caroline and their sister-in-law, Jacqueline Laurita, to leave with her. When they didn't, she started not to talk to them. Now, their support of her convicted ex-husband has only made that divide worse.

