The Big Picture The event planner claims Ruelas owes her $300k for the unpaid party.

Ruelas is accused of fraudulent behavior and withholding payment.

Giudice and Ruelas ignore money issues, but tensions rise on RHONJ.

Luis Ruelas and his money problems have been in the news recently and now an event planner is claiming that he never paid her. Ruelas and Giudice typically pretend that everything is fine on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and now their dirty laundry is continually being shared. This time, because of a new business that Ruelas launched and the party for it that he just didn't pay for. He reportedly went to the event with his son, his two step-daughters, and Gia Giudice's boyfriend.

Ruelas may have attended the Vinivia launch party, but The Wife of the Party went on Instagram to claim that Ruelas never paid her for the party itself and says that he is $300,000 in debt to her. Because of this, she claims that it put her in a bad place financially. “I want to be very clear that as this project went on, everything was requested and approved, and I have everything to show that,” she wrote. “This wasn’t a surprise number. [Marcello Genovese, Vinivia’s co-founder] fully agreed and just kept giving me excuses.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 14 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Will This be Addressed by Giudice or Ruelas?

Image via Bravo

The event planner went on to talk about how she was forced to speak up because she realized that she was never going to get paid by Real Housewives of New Jersey star Luis Ruelas. “I’m at the point now where I finally realize that they’re not going to pay me,” the event planner wrote. “It’s making me sick, and I think that moreover, it was really important that I finally spoke up … This is complete fraud, and this is a few hundred thousand dollars.” She claimed that there was “fraudulent paperwork” and “money returned.” But then she even admitted that the small payments she did receive were not sent in good faith. “He did send a couple [of] small credit card payments, but I do realize now that was just to shut me up, and it just really sucks.”

As of right now, the two continue to ignore the money problems that people have brought up about them. Fans saw in the trailer for RHONJ Season 14 the two fighting about money and their home, but every time the topic is brought up, Giudice shuts it down. With vendors taking to social media to try and essentially shame Ruelas into paying, it seems like only a matter of time before someone really gets him in trouble for his ways.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM. You can watch all the episodes on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock