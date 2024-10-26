The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas is in hot water after his ex-fiance has exposed him for being a narcissist. The reality star was previously engaged to a woman named Vanessa Reiser who has accused him of stalking her in the past. But Reiser is in the news again, and this time, she’s not holding back and calling Ruelas out for being “malignant.”

During her appearance on The Gaslight Effect podcast, Reiser opened up about being with Ruelas and claimed that he was extremely abusive toward her throughout their relationship. Reiser revealed that Ruelas would manipulate, love-bomb, gaslight, and isolate her from others, all of which are signs of domestic violence. She added that Ruelas was addicted to attention and completely destroyed her sense of self with his behavior.

Being a licensed clinical social worker, Reiser insisted that her relationship with Ruelas was built entirely on lies. She added that it was confusing for her to know what was real and what wasn’t because his made-up stories were too difficult to process. She shared that every 14 days, the former couple would have a major falling out, which was exhausting for her to deal with again and again. Reiser revealed that Ruleas would turn passive-aggressive if she ever disagreed with him or failed to comply with his demands. She revealed that she decided to leave him the day he asked her to be intimate with him four times. “There was no satiating this individual,” she concluded.

Vanessa Reiser Has Previously Been Accused of Fabricating Allegations for Publicity

Close

Reiser and Ruelas dated from 2018 to 2020 before he got married to the RHONJ star. However, in 2023, Reiser accused Ruelas of hiring a private investigator to stalk her. While speaking to Page Six, Reiser’s attorney claimed that one of Reiser’s female patients had started behaving suspiciously and would often ask her about her relationship with Ruelas. Luis alleged that this patient would pry into her private life and ask her questions about whether she still loved Ruelas or if she wanted him to leave Giudice. However, Ruelas denied his involvement in all of this.

The court denied Reiser’s request to secure a permanent restraining order against her ex-fiance because the judge believed her claims were lacking credibility. The judge also alleged that Ruelas was fabricating the allegations against Ruelas as a publicity stunt. Ruelas’s attorney told Page Six that the court found Reiser to be “obsessed” with Ruelas which is why she continued bothering him and his family.

Following the court’s decision, Reiser’s attorneys went on the record to claim that the only thing they were obsessed with, was proving that Ruelas was trying to intimidate his former fiancé. Page Six reported that despite the court’s denial of the restraining order, Reiser was happy to have outed Ruelas for his inappropriate and offensive conduct.

All seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are available to stream on Peacock. Filming for RHONJ Season 15 has not started as of yet.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Watch on Peacock