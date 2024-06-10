The Big Picture The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, took a $1 million loan on their $3.4 million Montville home amid financial struggles.

Ruelas is also involved in a $5 million lawsuit with his lawyer for allegedly fabricating emails to harm his image.

Despite financial troubles, Giudice denies claims that Ruelas spent all her money in response to Margaret Josephs comments.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, has taken a $1 million loan on the duo’s $3.4 million Montville home, according to documents obtained by The U.S. Sun. The news comes with a series of other reports about the couple’s alleged money problems.

Ruelas and Giudice got married in 2022, after Giudice’s divorce from former husband Joe Giudice. The RHONJ Season 14 trailer featured a clip where Margaret Josephs was seen claiming that Ruelas had “pissed Teresa’s money away.” Therefore, it’s clear that Ruelas’s financial struggles are expected to play out in the ongoing 14th installment of the show. While the exact episode spotlighting conversations around these financials is yet to air, this could possibly be what Josephs was referring to in the trailer. As far as the Montville mansion is concerned, Giudice and Ruelas bought the property back in 2021 through an LLC, the sole member of which is Ruelas.

The lavishly built residence boasts seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, and no loan was taken on the property at the time of purchase. However, while the mortgage details of the house from the time of purchase are not public, the newly obtained court documents reveal that the loan of $1 million was taken out on March 25, 2024. As for his employment, the same documents reveal that Ruelas recently provided services to launch a live-streaming app called Vinivia via his company Digital Media Solutions (of which he is actually an independent contractor). However, that has given way to a new controversy and a follow-up $5 million lawsuit from Ruelas to lawyer Kevin S. Johnson and his firm for fabricating emails and to “damage Ruelas' chances in the court of law, stir controversy, and create reality TV content," per the court documents.

The Reality TV Couple Has Faced Quite a Bit of Financial Strife Lately

Giudice, who went to prison for multiple federal frauds, reportedly still owes a total of $615,720 to the federal government as of October 2023, and that’s after already paying off a significant amount. Giudice’s attorney, however, stated in June 2023 that she had been working to pay off her past balance, saying:

“Ms. Giudice has been aware of her tax obligations for years and makes significant timely monthly payments towards her outstanding tax liabilities and will continue to do so until those liabilities do not exist.”

On the other hand, Ruelas’ company, Digital Media Solutions, was sued in 2023 for supposed harassment. Giudice has said that he has faced monetary troubles ever since losing his job, referring to the company. Ruelas himself previously said that he has sustained considerable economic injury, including the loss of his job and business opportunities, because his company operates on a global scale and potential prospects had read damaging material about him on the internet. Johnson Litigation Group basically claimed that Ruelas and private investigator Bo Dietl had been involved in a “harassment and abuse” campaign against his ex-fiance, Vanessa Reiser. Ruelas, in turn, responded by filing his counterclaim stating that Johnson and his firm had slandered him.

Despite all this, the couple stands strong in public and Teresa Giudice recently denied the accusation that her husband spends all of her money. She recently appeared on Tori Spelling’s podcast, misSPELLING, where she unequivocally repudiated Josephs’s comment, stating that she doesn’t know “what [she’s] talking about,” and accused her of developing a false narrative. It’s not yet obvious why the loan was taken out, but it could point to underlying financial problems the couple has been going through.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 airs Sundays on Bravo in the U.S., and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.

