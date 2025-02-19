We don't know what the future for The Real Housewives of New Jersey is but Luis Ruelas may have just confirmed one woman's exit from the show. Season 14 left many of the women on the chopping block and, since the show has been on pause, there has been no news on whether all the women are coming back to the show or not. While Andy Cohen has hinted that we won't have answers until later in the year, housewives like Teresa Giudice have also hinted that they have heard news of Season 15.

The most recent rumor is that all the wives timed out of their contracts so all of them were free from the show. Since that happened, it has been reported that only three of the women allegedly got letters asking them back. As of this moment, no one is sure who did or did not get asked to return to the series, but it is rumored that Jennifer Aydin was not asked back to the show. Now, it seems as if Ruelas has confirmed that news.

Joy Rosenberg Shared Her Thoughts on Instagram

Joy Rosenberg took to Instagram to share thoughts on the potential of Aydin not returning to the show, writing “Bravo is so stupid for not keeping Jennifer and Lina. Their friendship would be gold on TV! Lina is flying in Jersey and doing makeovers and celebrity hair, that [is] a show all on its own! Jennifer is hilarious and always has a drama for us to watch unfold. Bravo messed up so badly from the [RHONY] reboot and has not learned their lesson!” One of the people who liked the post was Ruelas, forcing fans to think he knew something about Aydin's casting.

Kim DePaola Gives Insight Into What Happened

Image via BravoTV

When speaking with OK! Magazine, Kim DePaola shared what she knew about the Season 15 casting. “The women were all officially released from their contracts due to it having been six months since they wrapped any filming related to RHONJ,” she told the outlet. “Due to this, they are technically let go.” DePaola went on to explain what she knew about the situation.

“What I can tell you, though,” she said, “is that three of the women were given letters by the network to keep them engaged/as a token of good faith to show they’re still interested in working with them. This isn’t necessarily for RHONJ, but they will be working with three of the women in some capacity going forward." You can see Aydin on older episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.