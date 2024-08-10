The Big Picture Giudice and Ruelas unleashed vile words towards Josephs and her family, causing tensions to escalate on RHONJ.

A revelation emerged that Goldschneider, not Josephs, met Ruelas' ex, leading to a chaotic and bitter finale episode.

Despite strong accusations, Giudice remained unfazed, prompting Josephs to clear her name on social media, intensifying the conflict.

Just when you think the dynamics between the stars on The Real Housewives of New Jersey can’t get any messier, Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, have entered the chat. The RHONJ Season 14 finale served up oodles of drama, with tensions between Giudice, Ruelas, and Margaret Josephs at an all-time high. The couple deliberated on their plan of action ahead of the finale when Ruelas had some particularly vile things to say about Josephs and her family.

The conversation between Giudice and Ruelas took place before the “Last Supper” at Rails Steakhouse, where the cast intended to meet to have open and honest discussions in an attempt to hash out their differences. Teresa Giudice accused Josephs of reaching out to her husband’s ex to spread falsities about him on the internet. During this discussion, Ruelas spat out that he wants Josephs to stay away from his family and further added that he hopes that her family gets dragged in the mud. He also went ahead and attacked Margaret Josephs’ son by stating the following:

“I hope her f---ing son suffers the way I suffered, the way other people in our family suffered, dealing with a woman like that.”

Louie Ruelas clearly did not like that he was being slandered on the internet and even went as far as calling Josephs a “vile human being” during his conversation with Giudice. The reality TV star agreed with her husband and even believed that it was her kids who suffered the most due to Josephs’ alleged behavior. Ruelas further stressed that Josephs better apologize to his wife (Giudice) for her actions.

Jackie was The Original Culprit and Not Margaret

Now, the finale episode most definitely did not pan out like Dolores Catania had planned. The conversation steered everyone deeper down the landslide of bitterness and animosity. The cast was seen hurling insults and accusations at each other and even involved a physical fight! Amidst all this, a piece of information came to light that it was, in fact, Jackie Goldschneider and not Margaret Josephs who met up with Ruelas’ ex.

Considering the fact that Giudice and her husband had such strong things to say about Josephs, Teresa Giudice remained eerily unfazed by this new piece of information. Josephs, however, seemed to have been thrilled to have cleared her name and addressed it on her Instagram shortly after with a post captioned “Vindicated #rhonj” with a cheeky emoji. The post had her quoting herself as following:

“You subpoenaed the wrong bitch.”

Although the whole intention of the dinner was to clear the air between the leading women of the reality TV show, it further jeopardized their dynamic. With a finale as fiery as this, it’s no surprise that the format for the reunion episode had to be altered. The finale episode aired just shortly after Giudice made an extensive post about online bullying and the unsolicited spreading of baseless rumors on her Instagram. It probably didn’t sit well with her that Margaret Josephs made her statement via social media.

The next RHONJ Season 14 episode is set to air on Bravo on August 11, 2024. All previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

