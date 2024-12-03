Although The Real Housewives of New Jersey husband Luis Ruelas is no stranger to drama, he seems to advocate for peace in his family. On Teresa Giudice’s podcast Turning The Tables, it was revealed that Ruelas was responsible for the reality star and Gia Giudice’s mended relationship after an argument between the mother-daughter pair. After the falling out, Luis asked Teresa to apologize to his stepdaughter.

Ruelas did not manage to avoid the drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey due to his feud with Margaret Josephs. However, he did try to play peacemaker between Teresa and her estranged brother Joe Gorga, which is essentially what he did for Gia and her mother. During the November 13 episode, Gia recalled the fallout between her and her mother with Teresa which was due to miscommunication.

Gia explained that she felt frustrated with her mother as she had asked her to bring her an overnight bag for her stay in New York, which contained clothes and a $28 body wash. Things took a turn when Teresa did not check the bottle, and as a result, the body wash spilled all over Gia’s clothes in the bag. Gia lamented that Teresa should have checked her bag, and Teresa stated that Gia should have told her that the body wash was loose.

The ‘RHONJ’ Mother-Daughter Duo Sparked Backlash During the Divided Season

Image via Bravo

On the podcast, the RHONJ stars shared that the argument escalated over text, as Teresa said, “Why didn’t you tell me ‘Ma, make sure the top is screwed on properly’”. After arguing over text for a full half hour, it was revealed that Ruelas had intervened and convinced Teresa to apologize. Gia said that Ruelas told her mother to apologize “because it was your fault!” but Teresa claims that she apologized as she felt “really bad.” The fallout ended when Teresa bought her “five bottles” of the same body wash.

Fans who kept up with the ever-so-tense Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey knew that Gia and Teresa had a special bond, as Teresa always spoke of the drama to Gia. Though this was met with some backlash from fans - and the housewives, Teresa always stood by her daughter and also claimed that the housewives were jealous of Gia. Gia, on the other hand, defended her involvement in her mother’s feuds.

However, during her childhood, as revealed in a September episode of Teresa’s podcast, the pair revealed that Teresa was more strict with Gia than her younger sisters, Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice, and Audriana Giudice. She also apologized for this during the episode, in which she said, “I was like a really strict parent.” Gia responded with, “I grew up very disciplined. Very structured. And like, that’s how I’m going to raise my kids, like how you raised me.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

