The Big Picture Margaret Josephs is disappointed in former friend Jackie Goldschneider, using choice words to describe her for befriending Teresa and Jennifer.

Goldschneider responds to Josephs' comments, calling her out for involving her mother and showing no signs of reconciling.

The divide between Josephs and Goldschneider, fueled by loyalty expectations and unexpected friendships, continues to deepen on RHONJ.

Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider were friends once upon a time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Since then, their friendship has dissolved, and there seems to be no sign of them finding a way back to each other. It does not help that Goldschneider has become friends with Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice, who Josephs has been feuding with for several seasons. Per Bravo’s Digital Original, Josephs has something else to say about Goldschneider, and it would not be the first time she has spoken against her.

First, she said that she was “disappointed” by Goldschneider." If it’s not happening on Instagram for her, it’s not happening in real life – and Instagram’s not real life,” she said. In a digital original that Bravo shared, she said, “Jackie ‘Judas’ Goldschneider, I had dinner with her two weeks before we started filming and she did not have a lot of nice things to say about Teresa and/or Jennifer, and then all of a sudden befriends them. Such a fame wh-re. She would probably sell her own mother down the river just for an ounce of fame. Jackie’s just Teresa with brains. Fact. With a formal education.”

The ‘RHONJ’ Friend of the Cast Is Responding to Josephs' Outburst

Close

It was not the “fame wh-re” comment that riled Goldschneider up on Instagram. It was not the "Judas" comment or the comparison to Giudice that prompted her to respond either. Goldschneider took issue with Josephs involving her mother in her rant about Goldschneider in the Bravo digital original. In a post that All About TRH shared on Instagram about Josephs’ comment, Goldschneider replied in their comment section:

“That person needs to stop talking about my mother. It’s classless.”

Although Goldschneider previously stated that she was open to reconciling with Josephs, it seems unlikely. Josephs has yet to offer an olive branch or apologize, and it seems less likely that Goldschneider will get one now. Goldschneider and Josephs’ friendship has reached a breaking point, which fans have been suspecting for a long time.

Goldschneider and some fans say that Josephs expects too much loyalty. Other fans are still raising eyebrows at Goldschneider’s shocking friendship with Giudice, as they have had issues in the past. Goldschneider’s friendship with Giudice may not have prompted their friendship to fall apart, but it is certainly keeping them from bringing the former friends back together. In fact, this sudden alliance is drifting the group apart.

Goldschneider needs to watch out now as the show continues to air, as even the Bravo kingpin sit-down host Andy Cohen has spoken on the situation. Goldschneider did tease that Josephs does some very “nasty, nasty” things to her this season. Only time will tell if switching sides will bring even more drama for Goldschneider.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Seasons 14

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays on Bravo at 8/7 c. You can watch all of the episodes on Peacock in the U.S.

WATCH ON PEACOCK