The Big Picture Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's feud divides The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast.

Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs' falling out stems from Goldschneider's new book.

A possible reconciliation between Goldschneider and Josephs is uncertain, with Josephs showing no signs of wanting to mend their relationship.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey features a lot of friendship breakdowns and surprising alliances on the reality series. At the heart of the ongoing divide is the sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's decade-long feud, which made a lot of housewives take sides. After seasons of disagreements, Jackie Goldschneider and Giudice formed a surprising alliance, which was nothing but a Margaret Josephs takedown plot for Giudice. Although the shocking alliance was not the reason why the former friends Goldschneider and Josephs have fallen out, it is causing tension between the pair. Season 14 showed Goldschneider and Josephs fall out over Goldschneider’s new book. Josephs breaks down her feud with Goldschneider on Entertainment Tonight and she reveals that there is more to the story.

“Some people were like ‘Margaret’s whining, she just didn’t get a book, that’s not what it was, and I think the whole story, the backend of it wasn’t really seen,” she said when clearing up Tamra Judge’s comments on Josephs not being happy about her portrayal on the new season. “When I said I championed Jackie, that means I supported her. I wasn’t taking credit for anything, obviously, she is an unbelievably talented writer.”

“Where I was hurt and sad about was, I felt very invested in her and our relationship and the book with her,” she continued. “I was the first one who saw her cover the day she was doing the shoot, we have the same publisher, she needed my press lists, she needed my influencer list…and I was like ‘Absolutely’ …everybody who works for her worked for me originally. I gave her those people, you know, and of course, you do that for a good friend. So I felt it was very calculated of her to not give me the book because she was trying to prove something. So that’s why I was so frustrated and irritated, I think that didn’t come across.”

A Possible Reconciliation Between the ‘RHONJ’ Stars Is Unclear

Goldschneider has recently stated that she is open to reconciling with Josephs if she apologises first. “She said a lot of nasty things about me,” she said. She’s done a lot of nasty nasty things to me this season, you’ll see. So yes, there’s absolutely always room for Margaret to reenter my life. We had a beautiful friendship, but there will need to be a lot of conversations.”

However, the drift between Goldschneider and Josephs recently took a turn. Josephs hit out at Goldschneider by calling her a “fame wh-re” and “Judas”. “She would probably sell her own mother down the river just for an ounce of fame,” she said. “Jackie’s just Teresa with brains. Fact. With a formal education.” Goldschneider responded with, “That person needs to stop talking about my mother. It’s classless.”

Although Goldschneider is open to reconciliation, it is unclear that Josephs wants to receive the olive branch. Goldschneider burned bridges with Dolores Catania after Josephs showed her a text between her and Goldschneider, in which Goldschneider called her a “slob”. Josephs stated to Entertainment Tonight that she has "no regrets" about how she handled her fallout with Goldschneider, leaving chances of a possible reconciliation up in the air.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8/7 c. You can watch all of the episodes on Peacock.

