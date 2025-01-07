Margaret Josephs is laying it on thick, and she's not slicing her words thinly. Appearing on SiriusXM's Reality Checked, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke about Jennifer Aydin's explosive tirade at Jersey Mike's. Telling host Kiki Monique, "I was actually in shock. I just wanna preface this by saying I saw her two days prior to that." Now, is the story that the reality star was shocked or that she saw Jennifer Aydin following the explosive RHONJ finale?

At the start of the New Year, Jennifer Aydin shared some damaging stories on her Instagram regarding an experience she had at an airport Jersey Mike's. Through age-shaming and class-shaming, Aydin attempted to use her wealth and status as a reality star but instead provoked a scene. As Margaret Josephs said, "I had secondhand embarrassment."

Margaret Josephs Thinks Jennifer Aydin Has to Stop Acting Like a Villain

Reality Checked, a show on SiriusXM's Radio Andy channel, Margaret Josephs checked in to share her thoughts on some of Bravo's biggest hot topics, including her sadness about the breakup of Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover. But when pressed about the shocking news coming from her RHONJ costar, Josephs dropped some shocking revelations.

Joseph began by saying that she hadn't seen Jennifer Aydin in "forever" and met with her at the Gucci outlet at Woodbury Commons. She spoke about how Aydin was upset about being portrayed as a villain because "that's not who she is." But when she saw the incident via social media, she was so upset. "How can you shame people who are working so hard on New Year's Day? And I just, I was mortified. I was heartbroken that someone's mother, these people are working so hard. They're serving you and you being so entitled. It gives, I was mortified. I actually was mortified. And then, all I'm thinking is you don't wanna be portrayed as a villain, stop acting like one," she said.

Margaret Josephs Was 'Embarrassed For Their Franchise

When pressed by Kiki Monique regarding if she texted her about the incident, Josephs made it clear that they don't have that kind of friendship. They were simply cordial when they saw each other. She did mention how Aydin's sister-in-law, who Aydin was with, said, "That's not Jennifer. She's a good person," but Joseph retorted, "That's exactly who she is because she thought that behavior was okay. she uploaded that video herself."

When the conversation took a turn about Aydin calling herself a celebrity, Josephs made it very clear that "None of us are celebrities. We're on a reality show. We're everyday people who just happen to be on camera." Like many people in the world, Josephs said, "I judge you by the way you treat waiters, waitresses, people in the service industry." She noted that she was embarrassed for their franchise for her to behave that way. "The people online were disgusted, and she thought this was okay to post about. Like, why post about it? How do you think this is susceptible behavior?" Joseph questioned.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is available to stream on Peacock.

