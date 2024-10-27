Margaret Josephs is not Jennifer Aydin's biggest fan on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and now Aydin has added fuel to her fire. Aydin was on Instagram Live and causing quite a stir; from flipping off a fan to claiming she was coming back to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it resulted in Bravo legend Andy Cohen putting Aydin in her place. Now, Josephs went on Dorinda Medley's show to talk about Aydin's mistake.

“That is not something you say lightly … big mistake,” Josephs said to Medley on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked show. “And you know when Andy debunked it, I was like … she was put in her place.” When Cohen heard that Aydin said she was coming back to the show, he revealed that no decisions had been made yet on his Sirius XM show. "What? Jennifer Aydin confirmed that she’s returning?” Cohen said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “We’ve done absolutely nothing — well, actually, we’ve done plenty. But that’s not — no. I’ll wait ’til I get a — I wish her well. Wait ’til Bravo or I says something," the producer continued.

Josephs went on to talk about how that is a big faux pas for the housewives. “You don’t go around saying those things when we are on a hiatus and a break and no one’s getting the phone call,” Josephs said. “You don’t go around so cocky and behave that way. I would never be so presumptuous to say something like that, and I think … she was told exactly what the real truth is.”

Dorinda Medley and Margaret Josephs Think Jennifer Aydin's Behavior Is "Reckless"

While Cohen and Aydin reportedly talked it through via text, Medley and Josephs were not okay with Aydin's behavior on her live. "That behavior is not acceptable. That is why we’re having issues on the show to start out with,” said Josephs. “Just, like, dial it back, and everybody should pipe down. And it’s not true.” Josephs went on to state that the cast knew it wasn't true and so for Aydin to say it sends a false message to fans. “We knew it wasn’t true,” Josephs said. “No one’s calling her and saying [what’s happening] and not calling anybody else. That’s nonsense.”

Aydin claimed on Vicki Gunvalson’s podcast, My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast, that she was just firing back at the fan who was being rude to her. “Somebody was just very rude and said something like, you know, ‘Can’t wait until you’re not back on the show,” Jennifer said. “And I just respond, like, ‘Sorry to break it to you, but I am coming back. Sorry.’”

She went on to say that she clarified it with Cohen, explaining that she meant it as a knockback to that fan and stated that until she heard otherwise from Bravo, she was operating as a member of the cast still. "And he said, ‘I knew it had to be some kind of explanation. Thanks for clarifying.’” Aydin stated that Cohen told her to “Tell people we’ve spoken – no decisions have been made.”

