The Real Housewives of New Jersey gave us a scare when Margaret Josephs revealed that her husband, Joe Benigno, went in for a physical and needed to have additional testing done. Josephs, who just lost her ex-husband Jan Josephs, is currently extremely touchy about losing people in her life that she loves, and the scare shook Josephs as she was crying to Rachel Fuda about how much she loves her husband.

As Fuda is talking about her health issues (Fuda has been dealing with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis since she was a child), Josephs revealed that Benigno went for a routine check-up and they were waiting on results when the doctor told him his PSA got higher. "I'm so frazzled because Joe had routine blood work, and we just got a call from the doctor, and they said, 'Joe, your PSA [Prostate-Specific Antigen] jumped high,'" she said. "I freaked out because men his age can have prostate cancer really easily. We ran right to the urologist. They gave him all the tests. He had to be probed. We're going to get the results this week."

Josephs went on to talk about how frightening it is to hear the word "cancer" around someone you love. "As soon as you hear the word 'cancer,' it's like, 'Oh! Now I'm just like, alright, Joe's gotta stay healthy," she said. "Nothing else matters." Her ex-husband died of a sudden heart attack but it doesn't stop Josephs herself from worrying about the people around her.

How Is Joe Benigno Doing Now?

As far as we know, the results are still out there. We haven't gotten an answer on the show, but Josephs did post a lovely anniversary post for Benigno on her Instagram recently talking about how much she loves him. "Happy Anniversary to the man that makes me whole! You wake up every day smiling, have my coffee ready, and just love me for who I am. Love isn’t a big enough word for what I feel for you, for us. There is no me without you."

She also made it clear in the episode that she really didn't want things to happen to him. "If something happened [to him] ... I don't even want to go there," she said.

