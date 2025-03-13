Everyone is still waiting for news about the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey following the tense finale. However, not everyone is checking for updates every once in a while. Margaret Josephs, who first appeared on the show in Season 8, has recently spoken to Us Weekly at the grand opening of Planet Hollywood in New York City on Tuesday, March 11, about the RHONJ break. She seems content with whatever comes her way, even if she is not asked back for the show.

Unlike some cast mates and fans, Josephs expressed that the RHONJ break was “fun.” Speaking to Us Weekly, she said, “Do I feel sad we’re not filming? It’s a welcome break. I’m not going to lie. It’s relaxing. It’s fun, but, of course, I’d love to go back.”

Because of the ongoing tensions, not everyone will be able to return for Season 15. In Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Josephs’ riendship with Jackie Goldschneider suffered, and her feud with Teresa Giudice continued. Reports that insider sources debunked soon after stated that Josephs, along with Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, were not asked to return. Insider sources recently clarified that they were not “technically fired,” but nothing has been promised to them. Us Weekly asked about Season 15 and the possibility of not returning, and Josephs said, “If that’s what the Bravo Gods want, that’s fine for me. I’ve had a great ride.”

Everyone’s Future on ‘RHONJ’ Is Still Uncertain