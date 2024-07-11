The Big Picture Margaret Josephs saw Teresa Giudice switching sides coming.

The cast is divided into Team Teresa and Team Melissa.

Josephs believes Goldschneider's friendship with Giudice won't last.

Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider used to be friends on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. This season, we've seen their falling out and how Goldschneider has suddenly become friends with Teresa Giudice because of it. It got so bad that fans even watched as Giudice decided to still be friends with Goldschneider to get information on Josephs and not because she actually cared about Goldschneider. Now, Josephs is talking about how none of that is surprising to her.

During a chat with In Touch, Josephs talked about Goldschneider's switch and pointed out that Giudice throwing her to the side seemed like the most obvious thing. “I saw that coming. I can’t believe Jackie, being as smart as she is, didn’t see that coming but they’re really the same person and that’s what you get if that’s the kind of friendship you want,” Josephs later went on to say “You reap what you sow.". “I think everybody saw it coming,” Josephs said to In Touch, reiterating that Giudice had other motives with a friendship with Goldschneider. “I think it’s unfortunate, but everybody saw it. To pretend it was genuine on either side, it’s true.”

A Cast Divided

Josephs is determined to stand her ground with her former friend, making it known that she isn't going to just let their situation go. "I think it is sad to see a lot of things fall apart, but I have boundaries. I have certain things that I just cannot tolerate in friendships and I think I just have to stick to them,” Whether that means we'll see the two in friendly circles any time soon is still unknown.

As of this moment, the cast is split into teams. Goldschneider kind of fell in the middle and then cemented herself firmly on Team Giudice. Giudice had been fighting with her brother, Joe Gorga, and it led to the show being split between Team Teresa and Team Melissa. Goldschneider almost switching sides isn't surprising given how her relationship with Josephs was going and now that she's more firmly planted on Giudice's side, The real question is whether their friendship will stick. According to Josephs, it isn't going to work. We'll have to see more in the following season to see if Giudice ever clarifies what she meant by some of her meaner "compliment."

You can watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Peacock.

