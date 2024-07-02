The Big Picture A fight between RHONJ cast members Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin led to a canceled reunion and serious consequences for the show.

The feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, along with Giudice's friendship with Jackie Goldschneider, contributed to the divide among the cast.

Andy Cohen hinted at a cast shakeup, but nothing is confirmed yet, and fans should not worry about their favorites leaving the show for now.

When the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey sat down to dinner at Rails, not many people could anticipate the fireworks that came afterward. The Season 14 preview showed Dolores Catania sitting alone among broken glass after an intense fight between her fellow reality stars. Catania, Margaret Josephs, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Rachel Fuda, Jenn Fessler, Danielle Cabral, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider sat down to dinner, where a fight between Cabral and Aydin broke out. This is not the first time the pair had a physical fight, as they fought at Giudice’s Tulum party during Episode 8. Josephs sat down with Entertainment Tonight to discuss the fight, stating that a lot has happened.

"You know, a lot of things happen at Rails," she teases."It's just not the fight between Danielle and Jennifer. I think it's a lot of things. I can't say anybody's most at fault. ... I think there's just such a buildup of so many relationships that just explode….there’s just nowhere to go from there.”

The ‘RHONJ’ Divide Resulted In Some Serious Consequences

Bravo bosses and producers felt that there was “no path forward” for a resolution, therefore canceling the reunion for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The feud between sister-in-laws Giudice and Gorga is at the heart of the divide, and many housewives take sides. The shocking friendship between Giudice and Goldschneider however, is what is also feeding the divide between the reality TV stars. Gorga and Josephs were both disappointed with Goldschneider, and fans also stated that Goldschneider was only friends with Giudice for some screentime (though it was Giudice who was using Goldschneider all along).

Kim DePaola also added some details on the finale fight that broke out between Cabral and Aydin. She said, “Jen said something to Danielle about [Nate Cabral’s] anatomy, saying that he’s got like, you know, man boobs. That really put Danielle over the edge, okay? And I guess it was building up. But this was the second time that it got physical between the two.”

What happened during that finale seems serious. DePaola also said, “Things happened in this finale that blew their producers’ minds. The girls aren’t even getting screeners anymore. They’re on a tight lock, they’re on a gag order. They’re not even allowed to go on podcasts and talk about the show at all. So, there’s some ugly things that happened.” More serious incidents happened during the season, as Aydin and Cabral’s Episode 8 fight led to their suspension from filming.

The cancelation and the divide made fans fear for the future of the show, though nothing has been confirmed. Bravo kingpin Andy Cohen said that something will replace the reunion, as he dubbed the finale as ‘The Last Supper’. He also hinted that the cast needs a shakeup as the divide was unsustainable to the show, though nothing is in the works just yet. He also warned fans of fake reports of the show getting rebooted, so fans should not have to worry about their favourites leaving the show for now.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM. You can watch all the episodes on Peacock.

