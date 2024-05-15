The Big Picture Margaret Josephs accuses Teresa Giudice of being a liar and a sociopath in a recent interview.

Josephs claims that Giudice's husband called her son despite denials, leading to more drama.

Josephs also criticizes fellow housewife Jackie Goldschneider, calling her disappointing and obsessed with Instagram.

Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice were never going to be best friends. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Josephs has taken aim at Giudice once again. Reality Tea reports that the reality star has spoken out against Giudice in an interview with Jeff Lewis on his show Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live. She slams Giudice and brands her as a "liar" and a "sociopath" while addressing the accusation from the Season 13 reunion that Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, called Joseph’s son at work. Giudice and Ruelas both deny the allegations, but Josephs isn't having it.

"He actually called my son, but I don't want to really hyperfocus on that, but he did," she argued. She also alleged that there was an even bigger conversation about the phone call, but she didn't want to turn this into a bigger issue on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She claims to have made the story "disappear," before bringing it up during the Season 13 reunion, but she had no choice but to mention it at that point.

"I brought it up at the reunion just to say, 'This is what you did. This is why I want nothing to do with you people,' and they're sociopaths," Josephs exclaims, "Teresa's a sociopath. She is lying nonstop in people's faces. I'm watching her do interviews and lie about things that are happening. Just admit that you hire people. You dig up stuff."

Giudice is not the only person Josephs takes issue with. She has also fallen out with fellow The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider, which is furthering the divide. She has also spoken out about their feud, saying, "Unfortunately, Jackie disappointed me. She was very, very disappointing. If it's not happening on Instagram for her, it's not happening in real life - and Instagram's not real life."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Another 'RHONJ' Star Called Out Teresa Giudice

Image via Bravo

It seems that Josephs is not the only one who has an issue with Giudice. Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga, have also expressed disgust at Giudice's behaviour. The siblings and his wife have been feuding on the show and for over a decade. There is no end in sight regarding the feud. Gorga had recently responded to his sister's claims that their parents stated that she was on the right side of the feud. Gorga reacted with disgust, given that their parents passed away; their mother passed in 2017 and their father passed in 2020. It is very clear as to why Gorga reacted with such disdain.

But the attack on Giudice does not end there. Giudice and fellow housewife Jennifer Aydin came under fire for leaking stories about The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The pair did not respond, but Gorga's wife did. She called the pair out and stated that she felt "embarrassed" for them. She said in a statement to Page Six:

"There's so much grossness out there with social media, and what it looks like my sister-in-law and Jen [have] done is pretty embarrassing for them and pretty gross."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8/7c. You can stream the show on Peacock.

WATCH ON PEACOCK