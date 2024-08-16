The Big Picture Margaret Josephs predicts Teresa Giudice's marriage won't last.

Josephs criticizes Luis Ruelas for his dangerous investigating tactics.

Tension between Josephs and Giudice escalates on Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Margaret Josephs is someone who loves to get involved with other's drama. It has resulted in Josephs fighting with Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas. Ruelas started the fight by getting private investigator Bo Dietl to investigate Giudice's reality co-stars, and the war between Josephs and the couple began. Now, it has gotten to the point where Josephs doesn't think that Giudice and Ruelas are going to last together.

Josephs was on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp when they began talking about Giudice and Ruelas' marriage. Never one to shy away from her her opinions on something, Josephs shared that she didn't think their relationship was going to last forever. “Do I think this is forever? No,” Josephs told Judge and Mellencamp. “That’s just my opinion.” She went on though to say that she “wish[es] no ill on them.” It isn't surprising that Josephs isn't the biggest fan of Ruelas and Giudice's relationship or that she's not exactly rooting for them.

The divide between Josephs and Giudice got deeper during Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey when Ruelas' investigation led to Josephs' son. She didn't like that her son was called back during the Season 13 reunion and it still was a fresh wound in Season 14. That means that Josephs didn't let up on her negative words against Giudice and it, in turn, had Giudice believed she had a "gotcha" moment with Josephs when it was revealed that Ruelas' ex tried to talk to Josephs and some of their fellow housewives.

Margaret Josephs Thinks Luis Ruelas Is Dangerous

She went on to talk about how his actions are scary because of his investigation and what he is bringing out about people could inspire others to do less than great things to people. Josephs called Ruelas' actions harmful. “Because unfortunately, he is igniting — there’s sick people in this world. And they could have fans that are unwell,” she stated. “And that could be igniting people to do very harmful things.” Giudice continues to share stories about how much the two love each other so whether or not Josephs is on to something remains to be seen.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

You can see Josephs, Giudice, and Ruelas on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Stream on Peacock