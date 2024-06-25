The Big Picture Bravo may need to pick sides between Teresa and Melissa due to ongoing conflict.

Divisiveness among fans and cast members could lead to show format changes.

Rumors of a reboot remain unconfirmed; Andy Cohen dismisses current casting news

The current season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is still airing and the war between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga has resulted in two sides. While Gorga and Giudice haven't really interacted with each other, those on Team Teresa and Team Melissa have been fighting more than the sisters-in-law themselves. It has seemingly made Bravo think about what the show needs to do moving forward. A source spoke to Life & Style and talked about how the divide is not a solution to the show's problem.

“The situation is unsustainable,” said the source. “Bravo has to pick one. The season 14 reunion was already canceled because these two can’t even be in the same room together … If they can’t film a reunion, how can they possibly handle a new season? The answer is clear — they can’t!” Another spokesperson for Bravo went on to give hints about the future of the show and the possibility of a "solution" between Gorga and Giudice. “It is clear from the finale this cast is not, and may never be, ready for resolution. The network is looking at a different concept to wrap up the season.”

Could a Reboot be Coming?

A source made it very clear that the show needs to be important to Giudice and Gorga but, instead, the two are seemingly more interested in their anger towards one another. “Melissa and Teresa are acting like children,” said the source. “Their vendetta against each other is more important to them than the show. If they’re not careful, they both might get the boot!”

An insider told Us Weekly that fans don't have to worry about the entire cast getting revamped for Season 15. It wouldn't be like the clean slate for The Real Housewives of New York. “It won’t be a hard reboot like NYC,” said the source. “But likely they’ll get rid of people from both sides because it’s so fractured.” But according to Andy Cohen, the casting rumors are simply just rumors and fans don't have anything to worry about. “There was a bunch of casting news about Jersey that was reported today. None of it is true. No decisions have been made,” he shared with ET. “We haven’t even had any serious conversations about next season, so anything you read about what Jersey’s gonna be for next season for the next, I would say six months, is fake, so don’t believe it.”

So for now, we don't know what the truth is, but fans can keep up to date on The Real Housewives of New Jersey every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM. You can watch all the episodes on Peacock.

