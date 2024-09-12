Viewers have been patiently waiting for news on The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast. However, Bravo kingpin Andy Cohen has been keeping his cards to his chest, answering reboots and casting questions with “wait”. There is some news on Season 15, courtesy of Melissa Gorga. In the September 11 episode of No Filter With Zack Peter, she reveals that casting is indeed underway.

Fans can recall that Season 14 ended in a huge confrontation at Rails after many episodes of tension and division. The divide between the cast, with feuding sisters-in-law Gorga and OG Teresa Giudice cast a dark spell over the show, with the viewers growing tired of it, and the traditional reunion being cancelled. Following the end of the season, the future of the show was left in limbo, and not even some of the cast could tell fans if they were returning. On No Filter With Zack, Gorga’s news that casting is indeed underway does give some fans hope that Season 15 is even happening, and it also could mean that there will be new housewives making waves in the Garden State.

“Whenever you see, like, these little comments, or it’s gonna be these three or these two — nothing is true,” Gorga confirms, meaning that whether each cast member would be fired or replaced is still unknown. “They are casting right now is what I believe. I’m hearing little tidbits of this one interviewed and that one interviewed, and who did whose make up for this and that. So, I think they’re very much still figuring it all out.” Gorga’s update comes after rumours of Gorga and Giudice reaching a truce were debunked.

What This Could Mean For The Current ‘RHONJ’ Cast

Image via Bravo

Everyone’s place in The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been threatened after a divided season, though Giudice states that there was “no way” that she was leaving. Since the conclusion of the season, a lot of housewives have been aware of a potential reboot - or the ‘RHONY’ treatment. As the “Switzerland” of the reality TV series Dolores Catania said “everybody has an expiration date as a housewife”.

The future is unknown, and scary to the viewers. However, the cast is embracing the unknown, with plans if they are not asked back. Jennifer Aydin, who had a difficult season after her physical fight with Danielle Cabral, said, “For me, there’s no fear”, and would simply return to her “fabulous life” with her family if she does not return. Cabral, who had her struggles this season with Aydin, revealed that the cast is changing. However, “No one knows anything”. “Some people are going and for the women that have been on there a really long time, that’s a whole life change,” she said. Gorga, who has already made peace with the possibility that she may not return, has previously said that her time on the show would be over if Giudice returns. After making that comment, she goes on to say that, like the rest of the housewives, she did not want to join a “toxic” show.

A lot of fans want a full reboot, as the show has gone past its prime after a lot of tension and toxicity. Many thought that the show was beyond saving, but others believed otherwise. However, not everyone wants the show to undergo the ‘RHONY’ makeover, and that is Jenn Fessler. Speaking to Dorinda Medley, she said, “If I’m making the decision, it’s not a complete reboot”. Cohen also said in the past that he was open to a cast shakeup. “I think with Jersey, we’re gonna have a really interesting moment in figuring out where to go,” he said. With news of the casting underway, and futures on the show uncertain, viewers may have to brace for the unexpected and the shock that Season 15 could bring.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is available to stream on Peacock.

