Long Island has a message for New Jersey. On a recent appearance on Jeff Lewis Live for SiriusXM, Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo shared an intimate and personal message with The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga. Longtime fans of RHONJ know that when Gorga was just 16 years old, her father unexpectedly passed away. Her connection with her father has been a storyline on the hit reality series. That is when she's not feuding with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice.

While on Jeff Lewis' radio show, the famed medium shared a message with Gorga from beyond. In the middle of the segment, Caputo shared there was a father figure in their midst, and asked Gorga about it. From there, the moment was quite emotional for everyone in the room.

Theresa Caputo Confirms Melissa Gorga's Father Blessed Her Children

In the middle of the segment with the two reality stars, Theresa Caputo revealed that this father figure was chatting behind her, willing to speak out using his witty and sassy personality. Gorga related the feeling to her father, to which Caputo shared, “Your dad, when I just saw him behind me, I saw him like kind of wiping his tears, and he says, ‘Please tell my daughter, I’m sorry for what she has gone through.’ Now it’s a very vague statement, but your dad showed me my symbol for where a soul wants to thank someone for carrying themselves with dignity and grace. Is your dad gone for some time?” Upon confirming the details, Caputo continued with her message.

“Because he went like this to me, which means a block of time where you feel that your dad might not know of things that you’ve … gone through. Maybe even with your children, if you had children after he passed or their achievements in life. It’s his way of acknowledging that he has not missed out," she shared. Gorga revealed that she wished that her father was able to meet her husband, Joe Gorga, and her children, to which the Long Island Medium confirmed he had met them. “Oh, they do. They hold the souls before coming here into the physical world," she confidently revealed. The emotional segment was surely felt by the individuals in the room. Theresa Caputo's lack of knowledge about a storyline that's been televised for a decade? Well, that's a different story.