Jackie Goldschneider and Melissa Gorga have not been the best of friends lately, and now Gorga is speaking on it. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was dismayed to see that Goldschneider befriended her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, who she has been feuding with for a decade. Tensions will not lift anytime soon, as Gorga has already revealed that Giudice was not up for a reconciliation. Despite not interacting with her this season, fans know that the feuding reality TV stars will come to a head in the series finale. However, her friendship with Goldschneider is in ruins after she befriends Giudice, who she has had disagreements with for years. Margaret Josephs had already washed her hands from her in disappointment, and Gorga said that she “wants to be invited to every single party.” Gorga spoke with People to express her shock at the unexpected alliance and to state that their friendship is non-existent.

“I think the fans are going to see it was very obvious with what Jackie was trying to do here, and it doesn’t come off real or for the right reasons. So it’s sad because I was her biggest advocate. I loved her. I said from day one, ‘She’s a strong girl.’ She was next to me all the time. I don’t hate Jackie. I’m just shocked by her, and I would say disappointed and I can’t believe she chose that route.”

Goldschneider’s friendship with Giudice has raised eyebrows with fans. As Goldschneider has been demoted to a friend of the new season, fans have been speculating that she is only befriending Giudice for more screen time. Goldschneider has already shut those speculations down and stands firm on her stance that her friendship with Giudice is real. Even though some fans aren’t convinced, it seems that Goldschneider is excited about her newfound friendship.

Jackie Goldschneider Wants A Truce on ‘RHONJ’

Goldschneider does not like where the show is going at the moment. The cast is divided, and it is causing more tension and hatred among the ladies. Goldschneider’s new alliance caused shockwaves for everyone, as it is not just Gorga who is feuding with Giudice. Josephs is too. Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, allegedly called Josephs’s son, as the reunion on Season 13 revealed that Ruelas tried to get dirt on the ‘RHONJ’ cast.

But Goldschendier wants to be friends with everyone. She even offered an olive branch to Josephs and is open to reconciliation, but Josephs has to apologize. The friendship broke apart not only because of Giudice, but also because Josephs expects a lot of loyalty. Goldschneider also teased that Josephs did “nasty” things to her this season, so fans will have to stay tuned.

Currently, there is “no path forward” for a resolution, as the reunion has been canceled. Andy Cohen has set the records straight on the canceled reunion, and said that the finale is the “reunion and the finale” all in one, like “The Last Supper.” Fans know that there will be an explosive fight at the end of the season, so they will have to tune in to see more.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM ET. You can watch all previous episodes on Peacock.

