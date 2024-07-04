The Big Picture Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga moved into a new house, next to Kathy Wakile and Richie Wakile.

The Wakile-Gorga relationship is strained due to Gorga's reconciliation with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice.

Melissa Gorga hopes to reconnect with the Wakile's, but Richie Wakile's Instagram post suggests otherwise.

Melissa Gorga was on Jeff Lewis' podcast, and she revealed to fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that she has new neighbors! Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, have moved into a brand-new house that fans saw the cast celebrating at their housewarming party this season. But even though they love their new place, their new neighbors might not be as excited to be that close to them. Those neighbors are Kathy Wakile and her husband, Richie Wakile. The couple are related to the Gorga's. Kathy is first cousin to Joe and were close before Teresa Giudice came back into Gorga's life. The Wakile's had previously fallen out with Giudice, so the siblings reconnecting caused the friendship between Wakile and Gorga to be strained. Now Melissa has hopes they can all be reunited.

But if Richie's Instagram story is anything to go by, that might just be a pipe dream. He took to his social media to share a very simple photograph of a plane that reads "Move the f*ck on.” The image was reshared by an Instagram account dedicated to the franchise as well. We are assuming that this was Wakile's statement to Gorga who was hopeful the two couples could work something out and be in each other's lives once more. The Wakile name might be familiar to RHONJ viewers. The family first appeared on the show in 2011 as full-time cast members for seasons 3-4, and a friend of the show for seasons 6-7.

Will The Gorga's and Wakile's Reconnect?

During the podcast, Melissa talked about the situation and how it upsets her that they don't talk “It’s a first cousin, and her mother’s still here and doing well, so I just, you know, Joe’s aunt. I don’t know. That’s sad to me, that whole thing." Lewis even encouraged her to reach out to the Wakile family to try and mend the broken fence between them. Gorga left the podcast saying she was going to do it, and it has been in the news ever since. So it is safe to assume that Richie was commenting on him and his wife's names being out in the news because of this.

This fight with the Wakile's started when Gorga got close with his sister again after she was released from prison. Now that Giudice and Gorga are not speaking, it isn't surprising that Melissa wants Wakile's back. It isn't fair to them though to be used whenever Gorga and Giudice are fighting with each other. Right now, it doesn't seem like Gorga and Giudice will ever be okay again but if they end up talking in the future, where would that leave Kathy and Richie with them? For now, Gorga is seemingly on his own with his family.

You can see more of Gorga's struggles on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. All seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

