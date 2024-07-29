The Big Picture Melissa Gorga tried to mend fences with cousin Kathy Wakile, but Wakile showed no interest in reconnecting.

Joe Gorga sided with sister during feud with cousins, leading to strained relationships within the family.

Melissa Gorga extended olive branch, but Wakile's husband responded rudely, highlighting ongoing family drama.

The long-standing drama between The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga and her cousin-in-law Kathy Wakile has taken a new turn! After finding out that Wakile is soon going to be moving into her neighborhood, the reality star was more than happy to make amends. But it’s evident that Wakile has no plans to rekindle any familial bonds.

On a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Gorga went on the record to talk about her husband, Joe Gorga’s current dynamic with his cousin Wakile and her sister Rosie Pierri. The reality star revealed that her husband and Pierri used to be extremely close when they were kids. However, things between the cousins soured when Joe Gorga chose to “back his sister up,” during her feud with Wakile and Pierri.

However, the decision backfired since Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice have had their fair share of fights and are no longer on talking terms either! In a 2021 episode of Life After Bravo, Wakile confessed that she doesn’t have a relationship with either of her cousins, adding that reality TV played a part in their fallout. The RHONJ alum also added that she has moved on from the drama since leaving the show in Season 5.

Joe Gorga Just Had an Awkward Run-In With Kathy Wakile’s Husband

Close

After Melissa Gorga expressed her desire to reconnect with Wakile, the former RHONJ star appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to tell her side of the story. According to Wakile, the location of her new home had nothing to do with the Gorgas. She added that Melissa Gorga’s desire to fix things between the two families seemed “very convenient,” and claimed that their properties are big enough for them to never run into each other.

The Gorgas responded to their cousin’s hostile comments on an episode of the Been There Done That podcast. Melissa Gorga clarified that she was just trying to move past the drama and extending an olive branch to her husband's cousins. She shared that Joe Gorga has always been a “good brother” in the past, but perhaps he should’ve acted differently toward his family members “knowing what they know now.”

Joe Gorga also chimed in with a story about how he ran into Kathy Wakile’s husband, Richard Wakile at a plumbing store. The reality husband shared the awkward encounter in the following words:

“I was up on the dock and he was down on the bottom… I trip over the forklift and the guy goes ‘You alright?’ and it’s Richie Wakile. I was being nice, I go ‘Hey, what’s up, Wakile?’, you know what he said to me? ‘That’s Mr Wakile to you,’ and he gets in his car and takes off.”

Gorga expressed how rude Wakile’s response was, claiming that his cousins were being bitter and petty for no reason.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is currently every Sunday on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock